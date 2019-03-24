The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 03/24/2019
2 Hours of New and Local Music!
HOUR 1
1 Bad Religion “Chaos From Within” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
2 Half Alive “still feel.”
3 Judah & The Lion “Why Did You Run?” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Mating Ritual “U.N.I.”
5 Zebrahead “All My Friends Are Nobodies” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
6 Arkells “Hand Me Downs”
7 Call Me Karizma “Monster (Under My Bed)”
8 Tame Impala “Patience” (X-Effect Debut)
9 The Unlikely Candidates “Novocaine” (X-Effect Debut)
10 Wallows “Are You Bored Yet” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
11 Foals “On The Luna”
12 Theophilus London ft Tame Impala “Only You” (X-Effect Debut)
13 JR JR “Day In Day Out”
14 Weathers “Dirty Money” (The Beatdown 2019 HOF Inductee)
15 Sharon Van Etten “Seventeen” (X-Effect Debut)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT – Halogyns “Control”
2 The 1975 “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)” (X-Effect Debut)
3 Dreamers "Die Happy"
4 Bob Moses “Nothing But You”
5 Bad Suns “One Magic Moment” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
6 Foster The People “Style” (X-Effect Debut)
7 Meg Myers “Running Up That Hill”
8 The Head And The Heart “Missed Connection” (X-Effect Debut)
9 Absofacto “Dissolve” (X-Effect Debut)
10 Cage The Elephant “House Of Glass”
11 Vampire Weekend “Sunflower”
12 Cypress Hill “Crazy” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
13 Two Door Cinema Club “Talk” (X-Effect Debut)
14 Ocean Park Standoff “Good Time”
15 ??? (Throwback Track)
