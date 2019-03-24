The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 03/24/2019

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Bad Religion “Chaos From Within” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

2 Half Alive “still feel.”

3 Judah & The Lion “Why Did You Run?” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Mating Ritual “U.N.I.”

5 Zebrahead “All My Friends Are Nobodies” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

6 Arkells “Hand Me Downs”

7 Call Me Karizma “Monster (Under My Bed)”

8 Tame Impala “Patience” (X-Effect Debut)

9 The Unlikely Candidates “Novocaine” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Wallows “Are You Bored Yet” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

11 Foals “On The Luna”

12 Theophilus London ft Tame Impala “Only You” (X-Effect Debut)

13 JR JR “Day In Day Out”

14 Weathers “Dirty Money” (The Beatdown 2019 HOF Inductee)

15 Sharon Van Etten “Seventeen” (X-Effect Debut)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT – Halogyns “Control”

2 The 1975 “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Dreamers "Die Happy"

4 Bob Moses “Nothing But You”

5 Bad Suns “One Magic Moment” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

6 Foster The People “Style” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Meg Myers “Running Up That Hill”

8 The Head And The Heart “Missed Connection” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Absofacto “Dissolve” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Cage The Elephant “House Of Glass”

11 Vampire Weekend “Sunflower”

12 Cypress Hill “Crazy” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

13 Two Door Cinema Club “Talk” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Ocean Park Standoff “Good Time”

15 ??? (Throwback Track)

