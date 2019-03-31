The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 03/31/2019

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Zebrahead “All My Friends Are Nobodies” (current Champion of The Beatdown / needs 1 more win tomorrow 9PM to enter HOF)

2 Theophilus London ft Tame Impala “Only You”

3 Tame Impala “Patience”

4 Twin XL “Good” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Friday Pilots Club “Glory” (X-Effect Debut)

6 The 1975 “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)”

7 Foster The People “Style”

8 Basement “Be Here Now” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Absofacto “Dissolve”

10 Wallows “Scrawny” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Arkells “Hand Me Downs”

12 Modest Mouse “Poison In The Well” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Ocean Park Standoff “Good Time”

14 Weathers “Dirty Money” (The Beatdown 2019 HOF Inductee)

15 Meg Myers “Running Up That Hill”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT – One Way To Paradise “It Is What It Is”

2 Call Me Karizma “Monster (Under My Bed)”

3 The Unlikely Candidates “Novocaine”

4 Cage The Elephant “House Of Glass”

5 Cage The Elephant ft Beck “Night Running” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Bad Suns “One Magic Moment” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 Mating Ritual “U.N.I.”

8 The Head And The Heart “Missed Connection”

9 Karen O & Danger Mouse “Turn The Light” (X-Effect Debut)

10 JR JR “Big Bear Mountain” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Vampire Weekend “Sunflower”

12 Lil Nas X “Old Time Road” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Two Door Cinema Club “Talk”

14 Judah & The Lion “Why Did You Run?”

15 Joan Jett “Bad Reputation” (Throwback Track / performing LIVE next Sunday at WWE WrestleMania)

