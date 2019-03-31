The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 03/31/2019
2 Hours of New and Local Music!
HOUR 1
1 Zebrahead “All My Friends Are Nobodies” (current Champion of The Beatdown / needs 1 more win tomorrow 9PM to enter HOF)
2 Theophilus London ft Tame Impala “Only You”
3 Tame Impala “Patience”
4 Twin XL “Good” (X-Effect Debut)
5 Friday Pilots Club “Glory” (X-Effect Debut)
6 The 1975 “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)”
7 Foster The People “Style”
8 Basement “Be Here Now” (X-Effect Debut)
9 Absofacto “Dissolve”
10 Wallows “Scrawny” (X-Effect Debut)
11 Arkells “Hand Me Downs”
12 Modest Mouse “Poison In The Well” (X-Effect Debut)
13 Ocean Park Standoff “Good Time”
14 Weathers “Dirty Money” (The Beatdown 2019 HOF Inductee)
15 Meg Myers “Running Up That Hill”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT – One Way To Paradise “It Is What It Is”
2 Call Me Karizma “Monster (Under My Bed)”
3 The Unlikely Candidates “Novocaine”
4 Cage The Elephant “House Of Glass”
5 Cage The Elephant ft Beck “Night Running” (X-Effect Debut)
6 Bad Suns “One Magic Moment” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
7 Mating Ritual “U.N.I.”
8 The Head And The Heart “Missed Connection”
9 Karen O & Danger Mouse “Turn The Light” (X-Effect Debut)
10 JR JR “Big Bear Mountain” (X-Effect Debut)
11 Vampire Weekend “Sunflower”
12 Lil Nas X “Old Time Road” (X-Effect Debut)
13 Two Door Cinema Club “Talk”
14 Judah & The Lion “Why Did You Run?”
15 Joan Jett “Bad Reputation” (Throwback Track / performing LIVE next Sunday at WWE WrestleMania)
