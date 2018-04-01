The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 04/01/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Incubus “No Fun”

2 Parade Of Lights “Tidal Waves” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

3 Bleachers “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Rainbow Kitten Surprise “Fever Pitch”

5 Manchester Orchestra “Blizzard Of ’77” (Nada Surf cover / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018)

6 Red Jumpsuit Apparatus “On Becoming Willing”

7 Cemetery Sun “Stay A While” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Death From Above “Caught Up”

9 AJR “Burn The House Down” (X-Effect Debut)

10 The Kills “List Of Demands”

11 Night Riots “Colour Morning” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Warbly Jets “Between The Lines” (former Champion of The Beatdown / playing #EmergeLV)

13 Twin Shadow ft Haim “Saturdays” (playing EmergeLV)

14 The Brevet “Locked & Loaded” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

15 Imagine Dragons “Next To Me”

16 Mike Shinoda “Crossing A Line” (X-Effect Debut)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – All The Rage “Caught In A Moment”

LOCAL – Teddi And The Northern Lights “Inside Out”

3 The Driver Era “Preacher Man” (X-Effect Debut)

4 DONKEYBOY “Be Alright”

5 Flagship “The Ladder”

6 Matt And Kim “Like I Used To Be”

7 Pennywise “Never Gonna Die”

8 The Georgia Flood “Empty Houses”

9 Robert DeLong ft K. Flay “Favorite Color Is Blue”

10 Franz Ferdinand “Feel The Love Go”

11 Beck “Colors” (X-Effect Debut)

12 Queens Of The Stone Age “Feet Don’t Fail Me” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

13 Middle Kids “Mistake”

14 watt ft Post Malone “Burning Man”

15 Temple Of The Dog “Say Hello 2 Heaven” (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

