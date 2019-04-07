The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 04/07/2019

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Bad Religion “Do The Paranoid Style” (X-Effect Debut)

2 Twin XL “Good”

3 Cage The Elephant ft Beck “Night Running”

4 Basement “Be Here Now”

5 Absofacto “Dissolve”

6 The Head And The Heart “Missed Connection”

7 Coheed And Cambria “The Gutter” (X-Effect Debut)

8 Perry Farrell “Pirate Punk Politician” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Foster The People “Style”

10 Wallows “Scrawny” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

11 The 1975 “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)”

12 Jade Bird “I Get No Joy” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Tame Impala “Patience”

14 Two Door Cinema Club “Talk”

15 Call Me Karizma “Monster (Under My Bed)”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Rabid Young “Wrong Places” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – LoveSick Radio “Bloodshot Eyes” (Local Effect Debut)

3 Mating Ritual “U.N.I.” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

4 Friday Pilots Club “Glory”

5 Ra Ra Riot “Bad To Worse” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Modest Mouse “Poison The Well”

7 Vampire Weekend “Sunflower”

8 The Lumineers “Gloria” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Arkells “Hand Me Downs”

10 Karen O & Danger Mouse “Turn The Light”

11 JR JR “Big Bear Mountain”

12 Judah & The Lion “Why Did You Run?”

13 Zebrahead “All My Friends Are Nobodies” (The Beatdown 2019 HOF Inductee)

14 The Unlikely Candidates “Novocaine”

15 Missio “I See You” (X-Effect Debut)

16 ??? (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUBMIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email your band's info & "radio friendly" MP3 to [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)