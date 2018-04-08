The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 04/08/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Stokeswood “Walls” (X-Effect Debut / current Champion of The Beatdown)

2 L.I.F.T. “Cassette Tapes” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Bleachers “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)”

4 Flora Cash “You’re Somebody Else” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Pennywise “Never Gonna Die”

6 Manchester Orchestra “Blizzard Of ’77” (Nada Surf cover / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018)

7 watt ft Post Malone “Burning Man”

8 Queens Of The Stone Age “Feet Don’t Fail Me” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 Culture Wars “Money Gimme Gimme”

10 The Kills “List Of Demands”

11 Night Riots “Colour Morning” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Incubus “No Fun”

13 Bear Hands “Backseat Driver (Spirit Guide)” (X-Effect Debut)

14 The Brevet “Locked & Loaded” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

15 The Driver Era “Preacher Man”

16 Kitten “I Did It” (X-Effect Debut)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Silversage “Speak With Our Bodies”

LOCAL – Foreign Sons “In Midst Of”

3 Imagine Dragons “Next To Me”

4 Cemetery Sun “Stay A While” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

5 Gang Of Youths “The Heart Is A Muscle” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Beck “Colors”

7 Red Jumpsuit Apparatus “On Becoming Willing”

8 AJR “Burn The House Down”

9 Cold War Kids “Can We Hang On?” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Franz Ferdinand “Feel The Love Go”

11 Blue October “I Hope You’re Happy” (X-Effect Debut)

12 Death From Above “Caught Up”

13 Matt And Kim “Like I Used To Be”

14 Editors “Darkness At The Door” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Red Hot Chili Peppers “Snow (Hey Oh)” (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)