The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 04/14/2019

HOUR 1

1 Modest Mouse “Poison The Well”

2 Ra Ra Riot “Bad To Worse”

3 Foreign Air “Everything Is Good Now” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Perry Farrell “Pirate Punk Politician”

5 Friday Pilots Club “Glory”

6 Missio “I See You”

7 Mating Ritual “U.N.I.” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Cage The Elephant ft Beck “Night Running”

9 The Lumineers “Gloria”

10 Karen O & Danger Mouse “Turn The Light”

11 The 1975 “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)”

12 Jade Bird “I Get No Joy”

13 Tame Impala “Patience”

14 Morrissey ft Billie Joe Armstrong “Wedding Bell Blues” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Bad Religion “Do The Paranoid Style”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT – In Theaters Friday “Forever For Real” (Local Effect Debut)

2 Coheed And Cambria “The Gutter”

3 Absofacto “Dissolve”

4 Two Door Cinema Club “Talk”

5 311 “Good Feeling” (X-Effect Debut)

6 The Unlikely Candidates “Novocaine”

7 Wallows “Scrawny” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Vampire Weekend “Sunflower”

9 Arkells “Hand Me Downs”

10 Judah & The Lion “Why Did You Run?”

11 Zebrahead “All My Friends Are Nobodies” (The Beatdown 2019 HOF Inductee)

12 Call Me Karizma “Monster (Under My Bed)”

13 JR JR “Big Bear Mountain”

14 Twin XL “Good”

15 Basement “Be Here Now”

16 Alice In Chains “No Excuses” (Throwback Track)

