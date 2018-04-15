The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 04/15/2018
2 Hours of New and Local Music!
HOUR 1
1 Mickey James “Give It To Me Straight” (X-Effect Debut)
2 Stokeswood “Walls” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
3 Bleachers “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)”
4 Flora Cash “You’re Somebody Else”
5 L.I.F.T. “Cassette Tapes”
6 Alice Merton “Lash Out” (X-Effect Debut)
7 Incubus “No Fun”
8 The Driver Era “Preacher Man”
9 Culture Wars “Lies” (X-Effect Debut)
10 George Ezra “Paradise” (X-Effect Debut)
11 Gang Of Youths “The Heart Is A Muscle”
12 Night Riots “Colour Morning” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
13 Goat Girl “Cracker Drool” (X-Effect Debut)
14 Walk The Moon “Kamikaze” (X-Effect Debut)
15 Imagine Dragons “Next To Me”
16 Everything Everything “Breadwinner” (X-Effect Debut)
17 Awolnation “Kill Your Heroes” (playing X107.5’s #OBC2018)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – LoveSick Radio “Tell Me Why”
LOCAL – GoldBoot “A Little Less Conversation” (an original take on an Elvis Presley classic)
3 Bear Hands “Backseat Driver (Spirit Guide)”
4 Cemetery Sun “Stay A While” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)
5 Ben Wright Smith “Sand Grabber” (X-Effect Debut)
6 Manchester Orchestra “Blizzard Of ’77” (Nada Surf cover / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018)
7 Yoke Lore “Fake You” (X-Effect Debut)
8 DMA’s “For Now” (X-Effect Debut)
9 AJR “Burn The House Down”
10 Kitten “I Did It”
11 Blue October “I Hope You’re Happy”
12 Death From Above “Caught Up”
13 King Princess “1950” (X-Effect Debut)
14 Editors “Darkness At The Door”
15 ??? (Throwback Track)
