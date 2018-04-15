The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 04/15/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Mickey James “Give It To Me Straight” (X-Effect Debut)

2 Stokeswood “Walls” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

3 Bleachers “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)”

4 Flora Cash “You’re Somebody Else”

5 L.I.F.T. “Cassette Tapes”

6 Alice Merton “Lash Out” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Incubus “No Fun”

8 The Driver Era “Preacher Man”

9 Culture Wars “Lies” (X-Effect Debut)

10 George Ezra “Paradise” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Gang Of Youths “The Heart Is A Muscle”

12 Night Riots “Colour Morning” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

13 Goat Girl “Cracker Drool” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Walk The Moon “Kamikaze” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Imagine Dragons “Next To Me”

16 Everything Everything “Breadwinner” (X-Effect Debut)

17 Awolnation “Kill Your Heroes” (playing X107.5’s #OBC2018)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – LoveSick Radio “Tell Me Why”

LOCAL – GoldBoot “A Little Less Conversation” (an original take on an Elvis Presley classic)

3 Bear Hands “Backseat Driver (Spirit Guide)”

4 Cemetery Sun “Stay A While” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

5 Ben Wright Smith “Sand Grabber” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Manchester Orchestra “Blizzard Of ’77” (Nada Surf cover / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018)

7 Yoke Lore “Fake You” (X-Effect Debut)

8 DMA’s “For Now” (X-Effect Debut)

9 AJR “Burn The House Down”

10 Kitten “I Did It”

11 Blue October “I Hope You’re Happy”

12 Death From Above “Caught Up”

13 King Princess “1950” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Editors “Darkness At The Door”

15 ??? (Throwback Track)

