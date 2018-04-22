The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 04/22/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Foo Fighters “The Line” (X-Effect Debut)

2 Thirty Seconds To Mars ft Halsey “Love Is Madness” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Stokeswood “Walls” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

4 Mickey James “Give It To Me Straight” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Welshly Arms “Sanctuary” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Kitten “I Did It”

7 Incubus “No Fun”

8 Yoke Lore “Fake You”

9 AJR “Burn The House Down”

10 George Ezra “Paradise”

11 King Princess “1950”

12 Bear Hands “Backseat Driver (Spirit Guide)”

13 Ben Wright Smith “Sand Grabber”

14 Bleachers “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)”

15 The Knocks ft Foster The People “Ride Or Die” (X-Effect Debut)

16 Manchester Orchestra “Top Notch” (Throwback Track / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Earth Rising “You Need To Know”

LOCAL – Shallow Like Me “Hoots Hurt Me”

3 Imagine Dragons “Next To Me”

4 Cemetery Sun “Stay A While” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

5 Culture Wars “Lies” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

6 Everything Everything “Breadwinner”

7 Alice Merton “Lash Out”

8 Wolf Alice “Sad Boy” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Death From Above “Caught Up”

10 Family Of The Year “Hold Me Down” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Walk The Moon “Kamikaze”

12 The Driver Era “Preacher Man”

13 AWOLNATION “Here Come The Runts” (X-Effect Debut / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018)

14 Night Riots “Colour Morning” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

15 DMA’s “For Now”

16 Gang Of Youths “The Heart Is A Muscle”

17 Avicii ft Aloe Blacc “Wake Me Up” (Throwback Track / RIP Avicii)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)