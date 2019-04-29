The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 04/28/2019

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Perry Farrell “Pirate Punk Politician”

2 Tame Impala “Patience”

3 Cayucas “Real Life” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Absofacto “Dissolve”

5 The Unlikely Candidates “Novocaine”

6 Bear Hands “Reptilians”

7 Coheed And Cambria “The Gutter” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Pepper ft Stick Figure “Warning” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 Twin XL “Good”

10 Modest Mouse “Poison The Well”

11 Mating Ritual “U.N.I.” (Beatdown HOF Inductee)

12 New Politics “Comeback Kid” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

13 The Black Keys “Eagle Birds” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Ra Ra Riot “Bad To Worse

15 Call Me Karizma “Monster (Under My Bed)”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT – Kory Brown “Vengeance”

2 Wallows “Scrawny” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

3 Foreign Air “Everything Is Good Now”

4 Friday Pilots Club “Glory”

5 The National “You Had Your Soul With You” (X-Effect Debut)

6 JR JR “Big Bear Mountain”

7 Missio “I See You”

8 Morrissey ft Billie Joe Armstrong “Wedding Bell Blues”

9 Arkells “Hand Me Downs”

10 Saint PHNX “Shake” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Judah & The Lion “Why Did You Run?”

12 Zebrahead “All My Friends Are Nobodies” (Beatdown HOF Inductee)

13 Cage The Elephant ft Beck “Night Running”

14 Vampire Weekend “This Life” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Walker Lukens “We See U”

16 Cranberries “Zombie” (Throwback Track)

