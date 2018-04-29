The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 04/29/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 AWOLNATION “Here Come The Runts” (playing X107.5’s #OBC2018)

2 The Joy Formidable “Wrong Side” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Bear Hands “Backseat Driver (Spirit Guide)”

4 Mickey James “Give It To Me Straight” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Welshly Arms “Sanctuary” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

6 Incubus “No Fun”

7 The Knocks ft Foster The People “Ride Or Die” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Everything Everything “Breadwinner”

9 DMA’s “For Now”

10 George Ezra “Paradise”

11 King Princess “1950”

12 Bleachers “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)”

13 Pennywise “Live While You Can” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Ben Wright Smith “Sand Grabber” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

15 Manchester Orchestra “Top Notch” (Throwback Track / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018)

16 Stokeswood “Walls” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – O Wildly “Sweet Disarray” (Local Effect Debut / playing Life Is Beautiful)

LOCAL – The Dirty Hooks “No Good” (playing Life Is Beautiful)

3 Thirty Seconds To Mars ft Halsey “Love Is Madness”

4 Judah & The Lion “Suit And Jacket” (Throwback Track / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018)

5 Yoke Lore “Fake You”

6 Sofi Tukker “Baby I’m A Queen” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Wolf Alice “Sad Boy”

8 Two Feet “Go F Yourself” (Throwback Track / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018)

9 Two Feet “Had Some Drinks” (Throwback Track / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018)

10 Family Of The Year “Hold Me Down”

11 Death From Above “Caught Up”

12 AJR “Burn The House Down”

13 Foo Fighters “The Line”

14 Kitten “I Did It”

15 Sir Sly “& Run” (playing X107.5’s #OBC2018)

16 AWOLNATION “Hollow Moon (Bad Wolf)” (Throwback Track / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)