The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 05/05/2019

HOUR 1

1 Pepper ft Stick Figure “Warning” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

2 Zebrahead “All My Friends Are Nobodies” (Beatdown HOF Inductee)

3 Yoke Lore “Chin Up” (X-Effect Debut / playing EMERGE)

4 Twin XL “Good”

5 Bear Hands “Reptilians”

6 Vampire Weekend “This Life”

7 Missio “I See You”

8 New Politics “Comeback Kid” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

9 Billie Eilish “Bad Guy” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Wallows “Scrawny” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

11 Ra Ra Riot “Bad To Worse

12 Mating Ritual “U.N.I.” (Beatdown HOF Inductee)

13 Foreign Air “Everything Is Good Now”

14 The Black Keys “Eagle Birds”

15 Cayucas “Real Life”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL - thesoundfromtheground “Paper Weight” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL - Ruso “Supplier” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL - Stella Novae “Body” (Local Effect Debut)

4 Modest Mouse “Poison The Well”

5 The National “You Had Your Soul With You”

6 Katastro “Your Girl” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Walker Lukens “We See U”

8 Morrissey ft Billie Joe Armstrong “Wedding Bell Blues”

9 Bad Religion “Lose Your Head” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Saint PHNX “Shake”

11 Tame Impala “Patience”

12 Perry Farrell “Pirate Punk Politician”

13 Weathers “Problems”

14 The Unlikely Candidates “Novocaine”

15 Coheed And Cambria “The Gutter” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

16 Authority Zero “Mexican Radio” (Throwback Track / Wall Of Voodoo cover)

