The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 05/06/2018
2 Hours of New and Local Music + plus ALL OBC 2018 Artists!!!
If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5
HOUR 1
1 Skindred “That’s My Jam” (X-Effect Debut)
2 AWOLNATION “I Am” (Throwback Track / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018 this Thursday)
3 Death From Above “Caught Up”
4 Two Feet “Had Some Drinks” (Throwback Track / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018 this Thursday)
5 Welshly Arms “Sanctuary” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
6 Incubus “No Fun”
7 Everything Everything “Breadwinner”
8 The Longshot “Love Is For Losers” (X-Effect Debut)
9 Sir Sly “& Run” (playing X107.5’s #OBC2018 this Thursday)
10 DMA’s “For Now”
11 Sofi Tukker “Baby I’m A Queen”
12 Judah & The Lion “Suit And Jacket” (Throwback Track / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018 this Thursday)
13 Pennywise “Live While You Can”
14 Caroline Rose “Soul No 5” (X-Effect Debut)
15 Manchester Orchestra “Top Notch” (Throwback Track / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018 this Thursday)
16 Stokeswood “Walls” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – The Lique “Pressure” (Local Effect Debut / playing B Side at HOB 5/18)
LOCAL – Silversage “Strong” (Local Effect Debut / playing Brooklyn Bowl w/ Crash Midnight 6/1)
3 Dennis Lloyd “Nevermind” (X-Effect Debut)
4 The Knocks ft Foster The People “Ride Or Die” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
5 Kitten “I Did It” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
6 Judah & The Lion “Take It All Back” (Throwback Track / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018 this Thursday)
7 Thirty Seconds To Mars ft Halsey “Love Is Madness"
8 Sir Sly “High” (playing X107.5’s #OBC2018 this Thursday)
9 Foo Fighters “The Line”
10 Dashboard Confessional “Heart Beat Here” (X-Effect Debut)
11 Two Feet “Go F Yourself” (Throwback Track / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018 this Thursday)
12 AJR “Burn The House Down”
13 The Joy Formidable “Wrong Side”
14 Manchester Orchestra “Blizzard Of ’77” (Nada Surf cover / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018 this Thursday)
15 AWOLNATION “Here Come The Runts” (playing X107.5’s #OBC2018 this Thursday)
***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)
In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email [email protected]