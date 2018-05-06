The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 05/06/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Skindred “That’s My Jam” (X-Effect Debut)

2 AWOLNATION “I Am” (Throwback Track / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018 this Thursday)

3 Death From Above “Caught Up”

4 Two Feet “Had Some Drinks” (Throwback Track / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018 this Thursday)

5 Welshly Arms “Sanctuary” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

6 Incubus “No Fun”

7 Everything Everything “Breadwinner”

8 The Longshot “Love Is For Losers” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Sir Sly “& Run” (playing X107.5’s #OBC2018 this Thursday)

10 DMA’s “For Now”

11 Sofi Tukker “Baby I’m A Queen”

12 Judah & The Lion “Suit And Jacket” (Throwback Track / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018 this Thursday)

13 Pennywise “Live While You Can”

14 Caroline Rose “Soul No 5” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Manchester Orchestra “Top Notch” (Throwback Track / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018 this Thursday)

16 Stokeswood “Walls” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – The Lique “Pressure” (Local Effect Debut / playing B Side at HOB 5/18)

LOCAL – Silversage “Strong” (Local Effect Debut / playing Brooklyn Bowl w/ Crash Midnight 6/1)

3 Dennis Lloyd “Nevermind” (X-Effect Debut)

4 The Knocks ft Foster The People “Ride Or Die” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Kitten “I Did It” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

6 Judah & The Lion “Take It All Back” (Throwback Track / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018 this Thursday)

7 Thirty Seconds To Mars ft Halsey “Love Is Madness"

8 Sir Sly “High” (playing X107.5’s #OBC2018 this Thursday)

9 Foo Fighters “The Line”

10 Dashboard Confessional “Heart Beat Here” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Two Feet “Go F Yourself” (Throwback Track / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018 this Thursday)

12 AJR “Burn The House Down”

13 The Joy Formidable “Wrong Side”

14 Manchester Orchestra “Blizzard Of ’77” (Nada Surf cover / playing X107.5’s #OBC2018 this Thursday)

15 AWOLNATION “Here Come The Runts” (playing X107.5’s #OBC2018 this Thursday)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)