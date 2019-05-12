The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 05/12/2019

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 New Politics “Comeback Kid” (Beatdown HOF Inductee)

2 Foals “In Degrees” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Saint PHNX “Shake”

4 Bad Religion “Lose Your Head”

5 Catfish And The Bottlemen “2all” (X-Effect Debut)

6 The Black Keys “Eagle Birds”

7 Morrissey ft Billie Joe Armstrong “Wedding Bell Blues”

8 Weathers “Problems” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

9 Overstreet “All Nighter” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Bear Hands “Reptilians”

11 Pepper ft Stick Figure “Warning” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Katastro “Your Girl”

13 Yoke Lore “Chin Up” (playing EMERGE)

14 Young The Giant “Heat Of The Summer” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Coheed And Cambria “The Gutter” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL - In Theaters Friday “Louder” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL - Silversage “Can You Feel”

3 Missio “I See You”

4 Perry Farrell “Pirate Punk Politician”

5 The National “You Had Your Soul With You”

6 Silversun Pickups “Freakazoid” (X-Effect Debut / playing #OBC2019)

7 Wallows “Scrawny” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Angels And Airwaves “Rebel Girl” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Blink-182 “Blame It On My Youth” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Twin XL “Good”

11 Tame Impala “Patience”

12 Modest Mouse “Poison The Well”

13 SYML “Break Free” (X-Effect Debut / playing #OBC2019)

14 Vampire Weekend “This Life”

15 Last Dinosaurs “Eleven” (X-Effect Debut)

16 ??? (Throwback Track)

