The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 05/13/2018

2 Hours of New and Local Music!

May 14, 2018
Pauly
The X Effect
Categories: 
Archive
Features
Local Effect
Shows
x effect
X-Effect

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Arctic Monkeys “Four Out Of Five” (X-Effect Debut)

2 Kitten “I Did It” (current Champion of The Beatdown) 

3 Bastille “Quarter Past Midnight” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Awaken I Am “Dissolution” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Dennis Lloyd “Nevermind”

6 Incubus “No Fun”

7 AWOLNATION “Here Come The Runts” 

8 Everything Everything “Breadwinner” 

9 Biffy Clyro “Many Of Horror” (X-Effect Debut / MTV Unplugged: Live At Roundhouse London) 

10 DMA’s “For Now” 

11 Skindred “That’s My Jam” 

12 Morgan Saint “Just Friends” (X-Effect Debut)

13 The Longshot “Love Is For Losers” 

14 Sofi Tukker “Baby I’m A Queen”

15 AJR “Burn The House Down” 

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – K. Kilfeather “A Good Run” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – The Lique “Pressure” (playing B Side at HOB 5/18)

3 Stokeswood “Walls” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee) 

4 Welles “Seventeen” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Death From Above “Caught Up” 

6 Thirty Seconds To Mars ft Halsey “Love Is Madness”

7 The Knocks ft Foster The People “Ride Or Die” (former Champion of The Beatdown) 

8 Foo Fighters “The Line” 

9 Houndmouth “This Party” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Pennywise “Live While You Can” 

11 Dashboard Confessional “Heart Beat Here” 

12 The Joy Formidable “Wrong Side”

13 The Hunna “New York To LA” (X-Effect Debut)

14 U2 “One” (Throwback Track)

 

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)

Tags: 
new music
Local
X-Effect
xeffect
Pauly
Pauly Kover
radio
Las Vegas
x1075