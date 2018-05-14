The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 05/13/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Arctic Monkeys “Four Out Of Five” (X-Effect Debut)

2 Kitten “I Did It” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

3 Bastille “Quarter Past Midnight” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Awaken I Am “Dissolution” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Dennis Lloyd “Nevermind”

6 Incubus “No Fun”

7 AWOLNATION “Here Come The Runts”

8 Everything Everything “Breadwinner”

9 Biffy Clyro “Many Of Horror” (X-Effect Debut / MTV Unplugged: Live At Roundhouse London)

10 DMA’s “For Now”

11 Skindred “That’s My Jam”

12 Morgan Saint “Just Friends” (X-Effect Debut)

13 The Longshot “Love Is For Losers”

14 Sofi Tukker “Baby I’m A Queen”

15 AJR “Burn The House Down”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – K. Kilfeather “A Good Run” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – The Lique “Pressure” (playing B Side at HOB 5/18)

3 Stokeswood “Walls” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

4 Welles “Seventeen” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Death From Above “Caught Up”

6 Thirty Seconds To Mars ft Halsey “Love Is Madness”

7 The Knocks ft Foster The People “Ride Or Die” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Foo Fighters “The Line”

9 Houndmouth “This Party” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Pennywise “Live While You Can”

11 Dashboard Confessional “Heart Beat Here”

12 The Joy Formidable “Wrong Side”

13 The Hunna “New York To LA” (X-Effect Debut)

14 U2 “One” (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)