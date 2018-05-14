The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 05/13/2018
2 Hours of New and Local Music!
HOUR 1
1 Arctic Monkeys “Four Out Of Five” (X-Effect Debut)
2 Kitten “I Did It” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
3 Bastille “Quarter Past Midnight” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Awaken I Am “Dissolution” (X-Effect Debut)
5 Dennis Lloyd “Nevermind”
6 Incubus “No Fun”
7 AWOLNATION “Here Come The Runts”
8 Everything Everything “Breadwinner”
9 Biffy Clyro “Many Of Horror” (X-Effect Debut / MTV Unplugged: Live At Roundhouse London)
10 DMA’s “For Now”
11 Skindred “That’s My Jam”
12 Morgan Saint “Just Friends” (X-Effect Debut)
13 The Longshot “Love Is For Losers”
14 Sofi Tukker “Baby I’m A Queen”
15 AJR “Burn The House Down”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – K. Kilfeather “A Good Run” (Local Effect Debut)
LOCAL – The Lique “Pressure” (playing B Side at HOB 5/18)
3 Stokeswood “Walls” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)
4 Welles “Seventeen” (X-Effect Debut)
5 Death From Above “Caught Up”
6 Thirty Seconds To Mars ft Halsey “Love Is Madness”
7 The Knocks ft Foster The People “Ride Or Die” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
8 Foo Fighters “The Line”
9 Houndmouth “This Party” (X-Effect Debut)
10 Pennywise “Live While You Can”
11 Dashboard Confessional “Heart Beat Here”
12 The Joy Formidable “Wrong Side”
13 The Hunna “New York To LA” (X-Effect Debut)
14 U2 “One” (Throwback Track)
