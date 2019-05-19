The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 05/19/2019

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Weathers “Problems” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

2 Bear Hands “Reptilians”

3 Sublime With Rome “Light On” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Lana Del Rey “Doin’ Time” (X-Effect Debut / Sublime cover)

5 Silversun Pickups “Freakazoid” (playing #OBC2019)

6 SYML “Break Free” (playing #OBC2019)

7 Missio “I See You”

8 The Heavy “Better As One” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Yoke Lore “Chin Up” (playing EMERGE 5/31 - 6/1 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino)

10 Modest Mouse “Poison The Well”

11 Katastro “Your Girl”

12 Angels And Airwaves “Rebel Girl”

13 Overstreet “All Nighter”

14 Last Dinosaurs “Eleven”

15 Elohim ft Awolnation “Flagpole Sitta” (X-Effect Debut / Harvey Danger cover)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL - Wabba Jack “Rocky Mountain Oyster” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL - Black Rhino “Sick” (Local Effect Debut)

3 Foals “In Degrees”

4 Catfish And The Bottlemen “2all” (playing #OBC2019)

5 Juiceboxxx “Coinstar Song” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Wallows “Scrawny” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 Pepper ft Stick Figure “Warning” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 morgxn “A New Way” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Young The Giant “Heat Of The Summer”

10 Bad Religion “Lose Your Head”

11 New Politics “Comeback Kid” (Beatdown HOF Inductee)

12 Morrissey ft Billie Joe Armstrong “Wedding Bell Blues”

13 The Black Keys “Eagle Birds”

14 Vampire Weekend “This Life”

15 Barns Courtney “You And I” (X-Effect Debut)

16 ??? (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUBMIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email your band's info & "radio friendly" MP3 to [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)