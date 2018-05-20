The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 05/20/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Awaken I Am “Dissolution” (RIP Connor)

2 Kitten “I Did It” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

3 Post Malone “Over Now” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Thirty Seconds To Mars ft Halsey “Love Is Madness”

5 Death From Above “Caught Up”

6 Morgan Saint “Just Friends” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

7 Stokeswood “Walls” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

8 Sofi Tukker “Baby I’m A Queen”

9 DMA’s “For Now”

10 AJR “Burn The House Down”

11 Skindred “That’s My Jam”

12 The Hunna “New York To LA” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

13 Arctic Monkeys “Batphone” (X-Effect Debut)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Black Hat Bandits “Ridin’ High”

LOCAL – Leather Bound Crooks “We Get Up And Go”

3 Nine Inch Nails “God Break Down The Door” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Welles “Seventeen”

5 Pennywise “Live While You Can”

6 The Joy Formidable “Wrong Side”

7 The Knocks ft Foster The People “Ride Or Die” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Childish Gambino “This Is America” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Everything Everything “Breadwinner”

10 Foo Fighters “The Line”

11 The Longshot “Love Is For Losers”

12 Iration “Press Play” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Incubus “No Fun”

14 Temple Of The Dog “Say Hello 2 Heaven” (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)