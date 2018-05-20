The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 05/20/2018
2 Hours of New and Local Music!
HOUR 1
1 Awaken I Am “Dissolution” (RIP Connor)
2 Kitten “I Did It” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)
3 Post Malone “Over Now” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Thirty Seconds To Mars ft Halsey “Love Is Madness”
5 Death From Above “Caught Up”
6 Morgan Saint “Just Friends” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
7 Stokeswood “Walls” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)
8 Sofi Tukker “Baby I’m A Queen”
9 DMA’s “For Now”
10 AJR “Burn The House Down”
11 Skindred “That’s My Jam”
12 The Hunna “New York To LA” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
13 Arctic Monkeys “Batphone” (X-Effect Debut)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Black Hat Bandits “Ridin’ High”
LOCAL – Leather Bound Crooks “We Get Up And Go”
3 Nine Inch Nails “God Break Down The Door” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Welles “Seventeen”
5 Pennywise “Live While You Can”
6 The Joy Formidable “Wrong Side”
7 The Knocks ft Foster The People “Ride Or Die” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
8 Childish Gambino “This Is America” (X-Effect Debut)
9 Everything Everything “Breadwinner”
10 Foo Fighters “The Line”
11 The Longshot “Love Is For Losers”
12 Iration “Press Play” (X-Effect Debut)
13 Incubus “No Fun”
14 Temple Of The Dog “Say Hello 2 Heaven” (Throwback Track)
