The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 05/27/2018

HOUR 1

1 Awaken I Am “Dissolution” (current Champion of The Beatdown / RIP Connor)

2 The Knocks ft Foster The People “Ride Or Die” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

3 Morgan Saint “Just Friends” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

4 Morgxn “Carry The Weight” (X-Effect Debut)

5 The Longshot “Love Is For Losers”

6 Iration “Press Play”

7 Kitten “I Did It” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

8 Grandson “BLOOD // WATER” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Post Malone “Over Now”

10 AJR “Burn The House Down”

11 Skindred “That’s My Jam”

12 The Hunna “New York To LA” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

13 Nine Inch Nails “God Break Down The Door”

14 Sneakerpimps “6 Underground” (Throwback Track)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Silversage “Strong”

LOCAL – Holes And Hearts “Pictures Of You” (The Cure cover)

3 Stokeswood “Walls” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

4 Flora Cash “You’re Somebody Else”

5 Pennywise “Live While You Can”

6 KOPPS ft Joywave “Hott” (X-Effect Debut)

7 The Joy Formidable “Wrong Side”

8 Childish Gambino “This Is America” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 Everything Everything “Breadwinner”

10 Incubus “No Fun”

11 Thirty Seconds To Mars ft Halsey “Love Is Madness”

12 Foo Fighters “The Line”

13 Welles “Seventeen”

14 Blink-182 “Feeling This” (Throwback Track)

