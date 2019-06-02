The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 06/02/2019

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Catfish And The Bottlemen “2all” (playing #OBC2019)

2 Foals “In Degrees”

3 The Raconteurs “Help Me Stranger” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Elohim ft Awolnation “Flagpole Sitta” (Harvey Danger cover)

5 Angels And Airwaves “Rebel Girl”

6 morgxn “A New Way”

7 Weathers “Problems” (Beatdown HOF Inductee)

8 Middle Kids “Real Thing” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Juiceboxxx “Coinstar Song”

10 Silversun Pickups “Freakazoid” (playing #OBC2019)

11 Sublime With Rome “Light On”

12 Bear Hands “Reptilians”

13 Overstreet “All Nighter” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

14 BRKN LOVE “Shot Down” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Phantogram “Into Happiness” (X-Effect Debut)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT - Ruso “Supplier”

2 X Ambassadors “Hold You Down” (X-Effect Debut / playing #OBC2019)

3 The Heavy “Better As One”

4 Barns Courtney “You And I”

5 Katastro “Your Girl”

6 JR JR “Low” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Pepper ft Stick Figure “Warning” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Black Pistol Fire “Pick Your Poison” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Young The Giant “Heat Of The Summer”

10 Albert Hammond Jr. “More To Life” (X-Effect Debut)

11 SYML “Break Free” (playing #OBC2019)

12 New Politics “Comeback Kid” (Beatdown HOF Inductee)

13 The Black Keys “Eagle Birds”

14 Rufus Du Sol “No Place” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Bush “Bullet Holes” (X-Effect Debut)

16 ??? (Throwback Track)

