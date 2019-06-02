The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 06/02/2019
2 Hours of New and Local Music!
If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!
HOUR 1
1 Catfish And The Bottlemen “2all” (playing #OBC2019)
2 Foals “In Degrees”
3 The Raconteurs “Help Me Stranger” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Elohim ft Awolnation “Flagpole Sitta” (Harvey Danger cover)
5 Angels And Airwaves “Rebel Girl”
6 morgxn “A New Way”
7 Weathers “Problems” (Beatdown HOF Inductee)
8 Middle Kids “Real Thing” (X-Effect Debut)
9 Juiceboxxx “Coinstar Song”
10 Silversun Pickups “Freakazoid” (playing #OBC2019)
11 Sublime With Rome “Light On”
12 Bear Hands “Reptilians”
13 Overstreet “All Nighter” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
14 BRKN LOVE “Shot Down” (X-Effect Debut)
15 Phantogram “Into Happiness” (X-Effect Debut)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT - Ruso “Supplier”
2 X Ambassadors “Hold You Down” (X-Effect Debut / playing #OBC2019)
3 The Heavy “Better As One”
4 Barns Courtney “You And I”
5 Katastro “Your Girl”
6 JR JR “Low” (X-Effect Debut)
7 Pepper ft Stick Figure “Warning” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
8 Black Pistol Fire “Pick Your Poison” (X-Effect Debut)
9 Young The Giant “Heat Of The Summer”
10 Albert Hammond Jr. “More To Life” (X-Effect Debut)
11 SYML “Break Free” (playing #OBC2019)
12 New Politics “Comeback Kid” (Beatdown HOF Inductee)
13 The Black Keys “Eagle Birds”
14 Rufus Du Sol “No Place” (X-Effect Debut)
15 Bush “Bullet Holes” (X-Effect Debut)
16 ??? (Throwback Track)
***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUBMIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)
In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email your band's info & "radio friendly" MP3 to [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)