The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 06/03/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Grandson “BLOOD // WATER”

2 The Hunna “New York To LA” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

3 Hollywood Undead “Gotta Let Go” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Flora Cash “You’re Somebody Else”

5 The Longshot “Love Is For Losers”

6 Gorillaz “Humilty” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Morgxn “Carry The Weight” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

8 CHVRCHES “Miracle” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Post Malone “Over Now”

10 AJR “Burn The House Down”

11 Awaken I Am “Dissolution” (former Champion of The Beatdown / RIP Connor)

12 Just Loud “Electrified” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Nine Inch Nails “God Break Down The Door”

14 Thirty Seconds To Mars ft Halsey “Love Is Madness”

15 ??? (Throwback Track)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – In Theaters Friday ‘Make It Out, Alright” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – The Lique “Pressure”

3 Stokeswood “Walls” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

4 ORGY “Army To Your Party” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Everything Everything “Breadwinner”

6 KOPPS ft Joywave “Hott”

7 The Knocks ft Foster The People “Ride Or Die” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Kyle Nicolai “American Hymns” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Welles “Seventeen”

10 Incubus “No Fun”

11 Foo Fighters “The Line”

12 DREAMERS “Screws” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Pennywise “Live While You Can”

14 ??? (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)