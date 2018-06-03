The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 06/03/2018
2 Hours of New and Local Music!
HOUR 1
1 Grandson “BLOOD // WATER”
2 The Hunna “New York To LA” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
3 Hollywood Undead “Gotta Let Go” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Flora Cash “You’re Somebody Else”
5 The Longshot “Love Is For Losers”
6 Gorillaz “Humilty” (X-Effect Debut)
7 Morgxn “Carry The Weight” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
8 CHVRCHES “Miracle” (X-Effect Debut)
9 Post Malone “Over Now”
10 AJR “Burn The House Down”
11 Awaken I Am “Dissolution” (former Champion of The Beatdown / RIP Connor)
12 Just Loud “Electrified” (X-Effect Debut)
13 Nine Inch Nails “God Break Down The Door”
14 Thirty Seconds To Mars ft Halsey “Love Is Madness”
15 ??? (Throwback Track)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – In Theaters Friday ‘Make It Out, Alright” (Local Effect Debut)
LOCAL – The Lique “Pressure”
3 Stokeswood “Walls” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)
4 ORGY “Army To Your Party” (X-Effect Debut)
5 Everything Everything “Breadwinner”
6 KOPPS ft Joywave “Hott”
7 The Knocks ft Foster The People “Ride Or Die” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
8 Kyle Nicolai “American Hymns” (X-Effect Debut)
9 Welles “Seventeen”
10 Incubus “No Fun”
11 Foo Fighters “The Line”
12 DREAMERS “Screws” (X-Effect Debut)
13 Pennywise “Live While You Can”
14 ??? (Throwback Track)
