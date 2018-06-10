The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 06/10/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Kyle Nicolai “American Hymns”

2 lovelytheband “These Are My Friends” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Smashing Pumpkins “Solara” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Flora Cash “You’re Somebody Else”

5 The Longshot “Love Is For Losers”

6 Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness “Ohio” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Morgxn “Carry The Weight” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

8 CHVRCHES “Miracle”

9 Thirty Seconds To Mars ft Halsey “Love Is Madness”

10 ORGY “Army To Your Party”

11 Awaken I Am “Dissolution” (former Champion of The Beatdown / RIP Connor)

12 Flagship “The Ladder”

13 Hollywood Undead “Gotta Let Go”

14 The Kooks “All The Time” (X-Effect Debut)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Ekoh “Comeboack SZN” (Local Effect Debut / New Album out now)

LOCAL – The People’s Whiskey “Digging” (Local Effect Debut)

3 Gorillaz “Humilty”

4 Thrice “The Grey” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Post Malone “Over Now”

6 Grandson “BLOOD // WATER”

7 The Knocks ft Foster The People “Ride Or Die” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Donna Missal “Keep Lying” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Dirty Projectors “Break Thru” (X-Effect Debut)

10 The Hunna “New York To LA” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

11 Just Loud “Electrified”

12 DREAMERS “Screws”

13 KOPPS ft Joywave “Hott”

14 311 “Creatures For A While” (Throwback Track / Happy 28th Anniversary as a band)

