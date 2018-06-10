The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 06/10/2018
2 Hours of New and Local Music!
HOUR 1
1 Kyle Nicolai “American Hymns”
2 lovelytheband “These Are My Friends” (X-Effect Debut)
3 Smashing Pumpkins “Solara” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Flora Cash “You’re Somebody Else”
5 The Longshot “Love Is For Losers”
6 Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness “Ohio” (X-Effect Debut)
7 Morgxn “Carry The Weight” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
8 CHVRCHES “Miracle”
9 Thirty Seconds To Mars ft Halsey “Love Is Madness”
10 ORGY “Army To Your Party”
11 Awaken I Am “Dissolution” (former Champion of The Beatdown / RIP Connor)
12 Flagship “The Ladder”
13 Hollywood Undead “Gotta Let Go”
14 The Kooks “All The Time” (X-Effect Debut)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Ekoh “Comeboack SZN” (Local Effect Debut / New Album out now)
LOCAL – The People’s Whiskey “Digging” (Local Effect Debut)
3 Gorillaz “Humilty”
4 Thrice “The Grey” (X-Effect Debut)
5 Post Malone “Over Now”
6 Grandson “BLOOD // WATER”
7 The Knocks ft Foster The People “Ride Or Die” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
8 Donna Missal “Keep Lying” (X-Effect Debut)
9 Dirty Projectors “Break Thru” (X-Effect Debut)
10 The Hunna “New York To LA” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
11 Just Loud “Electrified”
12 DREAMERS “Screws”
13 KOPPS ft Joywave “Hott”
14 311 “Creatures For A While” (Throwback Track / Happy 28th Anniversary as a band)
