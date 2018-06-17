The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 06/17/2018

2 Hours of New and Local Music!

June 17, 2018
Pauly
The X Effect
HOUR 1

1 Young The Giant “Simplify” (X-Effect Debut)

2 Gorillaz “Humilty” 

3 ORGY “Army To Your Party” 

4 Donna Missal “Keep Lying” 

5 Kyle Nicolai “American Hymns”

6 The Hunna “New York To LA” (former Champion of The Beatdown) 

7 JUST LOUD “Electrified” 

8 CHVRCHES “Miracle” 

9 Post Malone “Over Now” 

10 Smashing Pumpkins “Solara” 

11 Thrice “The Grey” 

12 Flagship “The Ladder” 

13 lovelytheband “These Are My Friends” 

14 Dirty Projectors “Break Thru” 

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Rabid Young “The Way” (playing Bunkhouse Saloon this Wednesday w/ Weathers & Glass Pools)

LOCAL – Walk Off Hits “Hey Lady” 

3 Hollywood Undead “Gotta Let Go” 

4 Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness “Ohio” 

5 Thirty Seconds To Mars ft Halsey “Love Is Madness” 

6 Morgxn “Carry The Weight” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee) 

7 DREAMERS “Screws” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Flora Cash “You’re Somebody Else” 

9 American Authors “Deep Water” (X-Effect Debut)

10 KOPPS ft Joywave “Hott” 

11 Grandson “BLOOD // WATER” 

12 The Knocks ft Foster The People “Ride Or Die” (former Champion of The Beatdown) 

13 The Kooks “All The Time” 

14 Awaken I Am “Dissolution” (former Champion of The Beatdown / RIP Connor) 

15 ??? (Throwback Track)

 

