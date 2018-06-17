The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 06/17/2018
2 Hours of New and Local Music!
HOUR 1
1 Young The Giant “Simplify” (X-Effect Debut)
2 Gorillaz “Humilty”
3 ORGY “Army To Your Party”
4 Donna Missal “Keep Lying”
5 Kyle Nicolai “American Hymns”
6 The Hunna “New York To LA” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
7 JUST LOUD “Electrified”
8 CHVRCHES “Miracle”
9 Post Malone “Over Now”
10 Smashing Pumpkins “Solara”
11 Thrice “The Grey”
12 Flagship “The Ladder”
13 lovelytheband “These Are My Friends”
14 Dirty Projectors “Break Thru”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Rabid Young “The Way” (playing Bunkhouse Saloon this Wednesday w/ Weathers & Glass Pools)
LOCAL – Walk Off Hits “Hey Lady”
3 Hollywood Undead “Gotta Let Go”
4 Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness “Ohio”
5 Thirty Seconds To Mars ft Halsey “Love Is Madness”
6 Morgxn “Carry The Weight” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)
7 DREAMERS “Screws” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
8 Flora Cash “You’re Somebody Else”
9 American Authors “Deep Water” (X-Effect Debut)
10 KOPPS ft Joywave “Hott”
11 Grandson “BLOOD // WATER”
12 The Knocks ft Foster The People “Ride Or Die” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
13 The Kooks “All The Time”
14 Awaken I Am “Dissolution” (former Champion of The Beatdown / RIP Connor)
15 ??? (Throwback Track)
