The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 06/17/2018

HOUR 1

1 Young The Giant “Simplify” (X-Effect Debut)

2 Gorillaz “Humilty”

3 ORGY “Army To Your Party”

4 Donna Missal “Keep Lying”

5 Kyle Nicolai “American Hymns”

6 The Hunna “New York To LA” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 JUST LOUD “Electrified”

8 CHVRCHES “Miracle”

9 Post Malone “Over Now”

10 Smashing Pumpkins “Solara”

11 Thrice “The Grey”

12 Flagship “The Ladder”

13 lovelytheband “These Are My Friends”

14 Dirty Projectors “Break Thru”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Rabid Young “The Way” (playing Bunkhouse Saloon this Wednesday w/ Weathers & Glass Pools)

LOCAL – Walk Off Hits “Hey Lady”

3 Hollywood Undead “Gotta Let Go”

4 Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness “Ohio”

5 Thirty Seconds To Mars ft Halsey “Love Is Madness”

6 Morgxn “Carry The Weight” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

7 DREAMERS “Screws” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Flora Cash “You’re Somebody Else”

9 American Authors “Deep Water” (X-Effect Debut)

10 KOPPS ft Joywave “Hott”

11 Grandson “BLOOD // WATER”

12 The Knocks ft Foster The People “Ride Or Die” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

13 The Kooks “All The Time”

14 Awaken I Am “Dissolution” (former Champion of The Beatdown / RIP Connor)

15 ??? (Throwback Track)

