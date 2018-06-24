The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 06/24/2018
2 Hours of New and Local Music!
If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!
HOUR 1
1 LIVE “Love Lounge” (X-Effect Debut)
2 lovelytheband “These Are My Friends”
3 Smashing Pumpkins “Solara”
4 Wallows “Pictures Of Girls” (X-Effect Debut)
5 Kyle Nicolai “American Hymns”
6 Thirty Seconds To Mars “Rescue Me” (X-Effect Debut)
7 The Interrupters “She’s Kerosene” (X-Effect Debut)
8 The Kooks “All The Time”
9 Post Malone “Over Now”
10 Naked Giants “Everybody Thinks They Know, But No One Really Knows” (X-Effect Debut)
11 Morgxn “Carry The Weight” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)
12 Gorillaz “Humilty”
13 Albert Hammond Jr. “Far Away Truths” (X-Effect Debut)
14 Rex Orange County “Loving Is Easy” (X-Effect Debut)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Holes And Hearts “Lost In The Game” (Local Effect Debut)
2 Dirty Projectors “Break Thru”
3 Dirty Heads “Visions” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Hollywood Undead “Gotta Let Go”
5 American Authors “Deep Water”
6 DREAMERS “Screws” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
7 Bad Religion “The Kids Are Alt Right” (X-Effect Debut)
8 Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness “Ohio”
9 The Hunna “New York To LA” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
10 Flore Cash “You’re Somebody Else” (recorded live in X107.5’s Studio X)
10 Thrice “The Grey”
11 Grandson “BLOOD // WATER”
12 Teenage Wrist “Stoned Alone” (X-Effect Debut)
13 ORGY “Army To Your Party” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
14 Pantera “Walk” (Throwback Track / RIP Vinnie Paul)
***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUMBIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)
In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)