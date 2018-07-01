The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 07/01/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Smashing Pumpkins “Solara”

2 Dirty Heads ft Kitten “Visions”

3 Rex Orange County “Loving Is Easy”

4 Kyle Nicolai “American Hymns”

5 LUC “Glow” (X-Effect Debut)

6 The Interrupters “She’s Kerosene”

7 ORGY “Army To Your Party” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Portugal. The Man “Tidal Wave” (X-Effect Debut)

9 American Authors “Deep Water”

10 Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness “Ohio”

11 Thirty Seconds To Mars “Rescue Me”

12 Brick + Mortar “All Alone” (X-Effect Debut)

13 LIVE “Love Lounge”

14 lovelytheband “These Are My Friends”

15 Flora Cash “You’re Somebody Else” (recorded live in X107.5’s Studio X)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Silversage “Strong”

LOCAL – O Wildly “Sweet Disarray”

LOCAL – In Theaters Friday “Glad To Say” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Ekoh “Comeback Szn”

5 Yukon Blonde “Love The Way You Are” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Naked Giants “Everybody Thinks They Know, But No One Really Knows”

7 Teenage Wrist “Stoned Alone”

8 Stokeswood “Waves” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Wallows “Pictures Of Girls”

10 Albert Hammond Jr. “Far Away Truths”

11 DREAMERS “Screws” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Dirty Projectors “Break Thru”

13 Hollywood Undead “Gotta Let Go”

14 Grandson “BLOOD // WATER”

15 ??? (Throwback Track)

16 ??? (Throwback Track)

