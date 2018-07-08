The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 07/08/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Grandson “BLOOD // WATER”

2 Kyle Nicolai “American Hymns”

3 Wallows “Pictures Of Girls”

4 Hollywood Undead “Gotta Let Go”

5 The Frights “Me and We and I” (X-Effect Debut)

6 ORGY “Army To Your Party” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

7 Smashing Pumpkins “Solara”

8 Brick + Mortar “All Alone”

9 American Authors “Deep Water”

10 Rex Orange County “Loving Is Easy”

11 Thirty Seconds To Mars “Rescue Me”

12 Andrew McMahon In The Wilderness “Ohio”

13 LIVE “Love Lounge”

14 lovelytheband “These Are My Friends”

15 LUC “Glow”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – GoldBoot “A Little Less Conversation” (Elvis cover)

LOCAL – In studio interview w/ Logan Lanning of GoldBoot. See them at Vinyl inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino this Friday w/ Almost Normal & Zack Gray.

LOCAL – GoldBoot “Don’t Wanna Remember” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Almost Normal “Young Forever”

4 Stokeswood “Waves”

5 Dirty Heads ft Kitten “Visions”

6 alt-J ∆ ft Pusha T "In Cold Blood (Twin Shadow version)” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Yukon Blonde “Love The Way You Are”

8 Dirty Projectors “Break Thru”

9 Albert Hammond Jr. “Far Away Truths”

10 DREAMERS “Screws” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

11 Naked Giants “Everybody Thinks They Know, But No One Really Knows”

12 Teenage Wrist “Stoned Alone”

13 Portugal. The Man “Tidal Wave”

14 Nirvana “You Know You’re Right” (Throwback Track)

