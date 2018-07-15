The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 07/15/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 ORGY “Army To Your Party” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

2 DREAMERS “Screws” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

3 twenty øne piløts “Nico And The Niners” (X-Effect Debut)

4 lovelytheband “These Are My Friends”

5 Teenage Wrist “Stoned Alone”

6 Hollywood Undead “Gotta Let Go”

7 Smashing Pumpkins “Solara”

8 American Authors “Deep Water”

9 Coheed And Cambria “Unheavenly Creatures” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Rex Orange County “Loving Is Easy”

11 Grandson “BLOOD // WATER”

12 Albert Hammond Jr. “Far Away Truths”

13 Matt And Kim “Glad I Tried” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Kyle Nicolai “American Hymns”

15 Naked Giants “Everybody Thinks They Know, But No One Really Knows”

16 Flora Cash “You’re Somebody Else” (recorded live in X107.5’s Studio X)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Lie For Fun “Miserable People Do Miserable Things” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Stereo Asasult “Get Bent” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Trash Panda “To Be or Not To Be” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Halogyns “Take Me Under” (Local Effect Debut)

5 Brick + Mortar “All Alone” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

6 Don Broco “T-Shirt Song” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Dirty Projectors “Break Thru”

8 Yukon Blonde “Love The Way You Are”

9 Portugal. The Man “Tidal Wave”

10 Stokeswood “Waves”

11 Wallows “Pictures Of Girls”

12 The Joy Formidable “The Wrong Side”

13 The Frights “Me and We and I”

14 LUC “Glow”

15 LIVE “Love Lounge”

16 ??? (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUBMIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)