The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 07/22/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Don Broco “T-Shirt Song”

2 The Joy Formidable “The Wrong Side”

3 Alkaline Trio “Blackbird” (X-Effect Debut)

4 lovelytheband “These Are My Friends”

5 DREAMERS “Screws” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

6 Brick + Mortar “All Alone” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 twenty øne piløts “Nico And The Niners”

8 ORGY “Army To Your Party” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

9 FITNESS “Matter Of Time” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

10 Grandson “BLOOD // WATER”

11 Smashing Pumpkins “Solara”

12 Matt And Kim “Glad I Tried” (Isom Innis Remix)

13 The Glorious Sons “SOS” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Naked Giants “Everybody Thinks They Know, But No One Really Knows”

15 Albert Hammond Jr. “Far Away Truths”

16 American Authors “Deep Water”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Fans Of Jimmy Century “Best Of My Generation (Johnny Rotten)”

LOCAL – Matt Ballaro “Tell You Again” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – PUREJOYPEOPLE “Hang Man”

4 Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Teenage Wrist “Stoned Alone”

6 LUC “Glow”

7 Coheed And Cambria “Unheavenly Creatures” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

8 The Faim “Summer Is A Curse” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Rex Orange County “Loving Is Easy”

10 Kyle Nicolai “American Hymns”

11 Wallows “Pictures Of Girls”

12 Portugal. The Man “Tidal Wave”

13 The Frights “Me and We and I”

14 Castlecomer “All Of The Noise” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Stokeswood “Waves”

16 ??? (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUBMIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)