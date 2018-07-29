The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 07/29/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Alkaline Trio “Blackbird”

2 Muse “Something Human”

3 Beartooth “Disease” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Stokeswood “Waves”

5 FITNESS “Matter Of Time” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

6 Don Broco “T-Shirt Song”

7 twenty øne piløts “Nico And The Niners”

8 From First To Last “Surrender” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Naked Giants “Everybody Thinks They Know, But No One Really Knows”

10 Teenage Wrist “Stoned Alone”

11 Coheed And Cambria “Unheavenly Creatures” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 LUC “Glow”

13 The Glorious Sons “SOS”

14 In The Valley Below “Desperate Dance” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Albert Hammond Jr. “Far Away Truths”

16 Rex Orange County “Loving Is Easy”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Leather Bound Crooks “We Get Up And Go”

LOCAL – Kat Kalling “Minnesota Winters And Mommy’s Issues” (Local Effect Debut)

3 Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes”

4 Bob Moses “Back Down” (X-Effect Debut)

5 ORGY “Army To Your Party” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

6 The Kooks “Four Leaf Clover” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Matt And Kim “Glad I Tried” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

8 The Faim “Summer Is A Curse”

9 Mona “Some Kind Of Rage” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Kyle Nicolai “American Hymns”

11 The Joy Formidable “The Wrong Side”

12 Portugal. The Man “Tidal Wave”

13 Smashing Pumpkins “Solara”

14 Castlecomer “All Of The Noise” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

15 Yungblud “Medication” (X-Effect Debut)

16 ??? (Throwback Track)

