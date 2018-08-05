The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 08/05/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 From First To Last “Surrender” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

2 Third Eye Blind “10” (X-Effect Debut)

3 The Glorious Sons “SOS”

4 Stokeswood “Waves”

5 Matt And Kim “Glad I Tried” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

6 Smashing Pumpkins “Solara”

7 twenty øne piløts “Nico And The Niners”

8 Alkaline Trio “Blackbird”

9 The Faim “Summer Is A Curse”

10 Teenage Wrist “Stoned Alone”

11 Coheed And Cambria “Unheavenly Creatures” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Sublime With Rome “Wicked Heart” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Beartooth “Disease”

14 The Joy Formidable “The Wrong Side”

15 ORGY “Army To Your Party” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

16 Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Rabid Young “Voices” (Local Effect Debut / EP release party 8/16 at Bunkhouse Saloon w/ Lie For Fun)

LOCAL – Lie For Fun “Miserable People Do Miserable Things”

3 Don Broco “T-Shirt Song”

4 Bob Moses “Back Down” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Albert Hammond Jr. “Far Away Truths”

6 The Kooks “Four Leaf Clover”

7 FITNESS “Matter Of Time” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

8 Naked Giants “Everybody Thinks They Know, But No One Really Knows”

9 Yoke Lore “Ride” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Mona “Some Kind Of Rage”

11 Yungblud “Medication”

12 Portugal. The Man “Tidal Wave”

13 Hunny “Rebel Red” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Castlecomer “All Of The Noise” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

15 In The Valley Below “Desperate Dance”

16 ??? (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUBMIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)