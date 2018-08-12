The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 08/12/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Mona “Some Kind Of Rage”

2 Elle King “Shame” (X-Effect Debut)

3 The Glorious Sons “SOS”

4 Bob Moses “Back Down” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Hunny “Rebel Red”

6 Alkaline Trio “Blackbird”

7 twenty øne piløts “Nico And The Niners”

8 Matt And Kim “Glad I Tried” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 The Faim “Summer Is A Curse”

10 Third Eye Blind “10”

11 Mike Shinoda ft K. Flay “Make It Up As I Go” (X-Effect Debut)

12 The Joy Formidable “The Wrong Side”

13 Sublime With Rome “Wicked Heart” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

14 Toto “Hashpipe” (X-Effect Debut / Weezer cover)

15 Beartooth “Disease”

16 Castlecomer “All Of The Noise” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – O Wildly “Coming Back Your Way” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – The Dirty Hooks “No Good”

3 From First To Last “Surrender” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

4 Blue October “Daylight” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Billie Eilish “You Should See Me In A Crown” (X-Effect Debut)

6 The Kooks “Four Leaf Clover”

7 Don Broco “T-Shirt Song”

8 Coheed And Cambria “Unheavenly Creatures” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 Yoke Lore “Ride”

10 Metric “Dark Saturday” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Portugal. The Man “Tidal Wave”

12 Yungblud “Medication”

13 Smashing Pumpkins “Solara”

14 ORGY “Army To Your Party” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

15 FITNESS “Matter Of Time” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

16 Presidents Of The United States Of America “Peaches” (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUBMIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)