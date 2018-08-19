The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 08/19/2018
2 Hours of New and Local Music!
HOUR 1
1 Toto “Hashpipe” (Weezer cover)
2 Weezer “Rosanna” (Toto cover)
3 The Crystal Method “There’s A Difference” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Metric “Dark Saturday” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
5 Cautious Clay “Blood Type” (X-Effect Debut)
6 Alkaline Trio “Blackbird”
7 twenty øne piløts “Nico And The Niners”
8 Billie Eilish “You Should See Me In A Crown”
9 Smashing Pumpkins “Solara”
10 Jungle “Happy Man” (X-Effect Debut)
11 Mike Shinoda ft K. Flay “Make It Up As I Go” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
12 Mona “Some Kind Of Rage”
13 Sublime With Rome “Wicked Heart” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
14 Paper Jackets “Trigger” (X-Effect Debut)
15 Elle King “Shame”
16 Marshmello ft Bastille “Happier” (X-Effect Debut)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Silversage “Unsteady” (X-Ambassadors cover)
LOCAL – The Lique “I Am”
3 Blue October “Daylight” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
4 From First To Last “Surrender” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
5 Third Eye Blind “10”
6 Disturbed “Are You Ready” (X-Effect Debut)
7 Hunny “Rebel Red”
8 James “Coming Home Pt. 2” (X-Effect Debut)
9 Yoke Lore “Ride”
10 SUR “Lean Back” (X-Effect Debut)
11 ORGY “Army To Your Party” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)
12 FITNESS “Matter Of Time” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)
13 Slothrust “Double Down” (X-Effect Debut)
14 Yungblud “Medication”
15 Alice In Chains “Never Fade” (X-Effect Debut)
16 ??? (Throwback Track)
