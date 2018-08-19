The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 08/19/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Toto “Hashpipe” (Weezer cover)

2 Weezer “Rosanna” (Toto cover)

3 The Crystal Method “There’s A Difference” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Metric “Dark Saturday” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Cautious Clay “Blood Type” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Alkaline Trio “Blackbird”

7 twenty øne piløts “Nico And The Niners”

8 Billie Eilish “You Should See Me In A Crown”

9 Smashing Pumpkins “Solara”

10 Jungle “Happy Man” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Mike Shinoda ft K. Flay “Make It Up As I Go” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Mona “Some Kind Of Rage”

13 Sublime With Rome “Wicked Heart” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

14 Paper Jackets “Trigger” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Elle King “Shame”

16 Marshmello ft Bastille “Happier” (X-Effect Debut)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Silversage “Unsteady” (X-Ambassadors cover)

LOCAL – The Lique “I Am”

3 Blue October “Daylight” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

4 From First To Last “Surrender” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Third Eye Blind “10”

6 Disturbed “Are You Ready” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Hunny “Rebel Red”

8 James “Coming Home Pt. 2” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Yoke Lore “Ride”

10 SUR “Lean Back” (X-Effect Debut)

11 ORGY “Army To Your Party” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

12 FITNESS “Matter Of Time” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

13 Slothrust “Double Down” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Yungblud “Medication”

15 Alice In Chains “Never Fade” (X-Effect Debut)

16 ??? (Throwback Track)

