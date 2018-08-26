The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 08/26/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Smashing Pumpkins “Solara”

2 Mikey Mike “Cooler” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Pretty Vicious “Move” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Jungle “Happy Man”

5 Alice In Chains “Never Fade”

6 twenty øne piløts “Nico And The Niners”

7 Metric “Dark Saturday” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 The Crystal Method “There’s A Difference” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 Slothrust “Double Down” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

10 Cautious Clay “Blood Type” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

11 Billie Eilish “You Should See Me In A Crown” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Blue October “Daylight” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

13 The Struts ft Kesha “Body Talks” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Jade Bird “Uh Huh” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Paper Jackets “Trigger”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT – Isolated Ave “In My Head” (Local Effect Debut)

2 SUR “Lean Back”

3 Hunny “Rebel Red”

4 Bishop Briggs “Baby” (X-Effect Debut)

5 ORGY “Army To Your Party” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

6 Mike Shinoda ft K. Flay “Make It Up As I Go” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 James “Coming Home Pt. 2”

8 Barns Courtney “99” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Roy Blair “Dennis” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Sublime With Rome “Wicked Heart” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

11 Disturbed “Are You Ready”

12 The Soft White Sixties “The Overpass” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Marilyn Manson “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” (Throwback Track)

14 White Zombie “Thunder Kiss ’65” (Throwback Track)

