The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 08/26/2018
2 Hours of New and Local Music!
HOUR 1
1 Smashing Pumpkins “Solara”
2 Mikey Mike “Cooler” (X-Effect Debut)
3 Pretty Vicious “Move” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Jungle “Happy Man”
5 Alice In Chains “Never Fade”
6 twenty øne piløts “Nico And The Niners”
7 Metric “Dark Saturday” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
8 The Crystal Method “There’s A Difference” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
9 Slothrust “Double Down” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
10 Cautious Clay “Blood Type” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
11 Billie Eilish “You Should See Me In A Crown” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
12 Blue October “Daylight” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
13 The Struts ft Kesha “Body Talks” (X-Effect Debut)
14 Jade Bird “Uh Huh” (X-Effect Debut)
15 Paper Jackets “Trigger”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT – Isolated Ave “In My Head” (Local Effect Debut)
2 SUR “Lean Back”
3 Hunny “Rebel Red”
4 Bishop Briggs “Baby” (X-Effect Debut)
5 ORGY “Army To Your Party” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)
6 Mike Shinoda ft K. Flay “Make It Up As I Go” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
7 James “Coming Home Pt. 2”
8 Barns Courtney “99” (X-Effect Debut)
9 Roy Blair “Dennis” (X-Effect Debut)
10 Sublime With Rome “Wicked Heart” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
11 Disturbed “Are You Ready”
12 The Soft White Sixties “The Overpass” (X-Effect Debut)
13 Marilyn Manson “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” (Throwback Track)
14 White Zombie “Thunder Kiss ’65” (Throwback Track)
