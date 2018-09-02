The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 09/02/2018
2 Hours of New and Local Music!
HOUR 1
1 Disturbed “Are You Ready”
2 The Soft White Sixties “The Overpass” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
3 Metric “Dark Saturday” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
4 Houndmouth “Golden Age” (X-Effect Debut)
5 Cautious Clay “Blood Type” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
6 ORGY “Army To Your Party” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)
7 Mikey Mike “Cooler”
8 The Struts ft Kesha “Body Talks”
9 Muse “The Dark Side” (X-Effect Debut)
10 twenty øne piløts “Nico And The Niners”
11 Billie Eilish “You Should See Me In A Crown” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
12 Blue October “Daylight” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
13 The Crystal Method “There’s A Difference” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
14 Jade Bird “Uh Huh”
15 Everlast “Don’t Complain” (X-Effect Debut)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT – LoveSick Radio “You Should Know” (Local Effect Debut)
2 Bishop Briggs “Baby”
3 Cloud Nothings “The Echo Of The World” (X-Effect Debut)
4 Jungle “Happy Man”
5 Paper Jackets “Trigger”
6 Mike Shinoda ft K. Flay “Make It Up As I Go” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
7 Florence & The Machine “Patricia” (X-Effect Debut)
8 Barns Courtney “99”
9 Roy Blair “Dennis”
10 Sublime With Rome “Wicked Heart” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
11 Pretty Vicious “Move”
12 SUR “Lean Back”
13 Dreams “Young Minds” (X-Effect Debut)
14 Smashing Pumpkins “Solara”
15 Smashing Pumpkins “Eye” (Throwback Track)
