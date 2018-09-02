The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 09/02/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Disturbed “Are You Ready”

2 The Soft White Sixties “The Overpass” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

3 Metric “Dark Saturday” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

4 Houndmouth “Golden Age” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Cautious Clay “Blood Type” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

6 ORGY “Army To Your Party” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

7 Mikey Mike “Cooler”

8 The Struts ft Kesha “Body Talks”

9 Muse “The Dark Side” (X-Effect Debut)

10 twenty øne piløts “Nico And The Niners”

11 Billie Eilish “You Should See Me In A Crown” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Blue October “Daylight” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

13 The Crystal Method “There’s A Difference” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

14 Jade Bird “Uh Huh”

15 Everlast “Don’t Complain” (X-Effect Debut)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT – LoveSick Radio “You Should Know” (Local Effect Debut)

2 Bishop Briggs “Baby”

3 Cloud Nothings “The Echo Of The World” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Jungle “Happy Man”

5 Paper Jackets “Trigger”

6 Mike Shinoda ft K. Flay “Make It Up As I Go” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 Florence & The Machine “Patricia” (X-Effect Debut)

8 Barns Courtney “99”

9 Roy Blair “Dennis”

10 Sublime With Rome “Wicked Heart” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

11 Pretty Vicious “Move”

12 SUR “Lean Back”

13 Dreams “Young Minds” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Smashing Pumpkins “Solara”

15 Smashing Pumpkins “Eye” (Throwback Track)

