The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 09/09/2018

HOUR 1

1 ORGY “Army To Your Party” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

2 twenty øne piløts “Nico And The Niners”

3 Abandoned By Bears “So Far Gone” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Paper Jackets “Trigger”

5 Roy Blair “Dennis”

6 Barns Courtney “99”

7 Mikey Mike “Cooler” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Everlast “Don’t Complain” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

9 JUICEBOXXX “Ripping Up My Soul” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Muse “The Dark Side”

11 The Soft White Sixties “The Overpass” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Florence & The Machine “Patricia”

13 Brick + Mortar “Saturday Night” (X-Effect Debut)

14 Bishop Briggs “Baby”

15 Jungle “Happy Man”

16 Colly “Shelter Me” (X-Effect Debut)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – GoldBoot “Elevator”

LOCAL – Mercy Music “Undone”

LOCAL – Holes And Hearts “S!CK” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – O Wildly “Coming Back Your Way”

LOCAL – The Dirty Hooks “Kiss The Devil And Run” (Local Effect Debut)

6 The Crystal Method “There’s A Difference” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 Metric “Dark Saturday” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Mike Shinoda ft K. Flay “Make It Up As I Go” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

9 Broncho “Boys Got To Go” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Houndmouth “Golden Age”

11 Disturbed “Are You Ready”

12 Blue October “Daylight” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

13 Cloud Nothings “The Echo Of The World”

14 Cautious Clay “Blood Type” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

15 Dreams “Young Minds”

16 The Struts ft Kesha “Body Talks”

17 ??? (Throwback Track)

