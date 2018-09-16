The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 09/16/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Max Frost “Good Morning” (X-Effect Debut)

2 Two Feet ft Madison Love “Hurt People” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Abandoned By Bears “So Far Gone”

4 Mike Shinoda ft K. Flay “Make It Up As I Go” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

5 The Smashing Pumpkins “ (X-Effect Debut)

6 Barns Courtney “99”

7 Everlast “Don’t Complain” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Hozier “Nina Cried Power” (X-Effect Debut)

9 JUICEBOXXX “Ripping Up My Soul”

10 Muse “The Dark Side”

11 Cautious Clay “Blood Type” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Watsky “All Like Whatever” (X-Effect Debut)

13 ORGY “Army To Your Party” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

14 Arctic Monkeys “Tranquility Base Hotel Casino” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Jungle “Happy Man”

16 Colly “Shelter Me”

17 Mike Posner “Song About You” (X-Effect Debut)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Lie For Fun “Miserable People Do Miserable Things”

LOCAL – Isolated Ave “In My Head”

3 The Blue Stones “Black Holes, Solid Ground” (X-Effect Debut)

4 twenty øne piløts “Nico And The Niners”

5 Broncho “Boys Got To Go”

6 LUC “Glow”

7 Morgxn ft Nick Petricca “Home” (X-Effect Debut)

8 The 1975 “Love It If We Made It” (X-Effect Debut)

9 The Crystal Method “There’s A Difference” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

10 Brick + Mortar “Saturday Night”

11 Bishop Briggs “Baby”

12 The Struts ft Kesha “Body Talks”

13 Mikey Mike “Cooler” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

14 The Living End “Otherside” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Dreams “Young Minds”

16 ??? (Throwback Track)

