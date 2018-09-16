The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 09/16/2018
2 Hours of New and Local Music!
If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!
HOUR 1
1 Max Frost “Good Morning” (X-Effect Debut)
2 Two Feet ft Madison Love “Hurt People” (X-Effect Debut)
3 Abandoned By Bears “So Far Gone”
4 Mike Shinoda ft K. Flay “Make It Up As I Go” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
5 The Smashing Pumpkins “ (X-Effect Debut)
6 Barns Courtney “99”
7 Everlast “Don’t Complain” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
8 Hozier “Nina Cried Power” (X-Effect Debut)
9 JUICEBOXXX “Ripping Up My Soul”
10 Muse “The Dark Side”
11 Cautious Clay “Blood Type” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
12 Watsky “All Like Whatever” (X-Effect Debut)
13 ORGY “Army To Your Party” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)
14 Arctic Monkeys “Tranquility Base Hotel Casino” (X-Effect Debut)
15 Jungle “Happy Man”
16 Colly “Shelter Me”
17 Mike Posner “Song About You” (X-Effect Debut)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Lie For Fun “Miserable People Do Miserable Things”
LOCAL – Isolated Ave “In My Head”
3 The Blue Stones “Black Holes, Solid Ground” (X-Effect Debut)
4 twenty øne piløts “Nico And The Niners”
5 Broncho “Boys Got To Go”
6 LUC “Glow”
7 Morgxn ft Nick Petricca “Home” (X-Effect Debut)
8 The 1975 “Love It If We Made It” (X-Effect Debut)
9 The Crystal Method “There’s A Difference” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
10 Brick + Mortar “Saturday Night”
11 Bishop Briggs “Baby”
12 The Struts ft Kesha “Body Talks”
13 Mikey Mike “Cooler” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
14 The Living End “Otherside” (X-Effect Debut)
15 Dreams “Young Minds”
16 ??? (Throwback Track)
***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUBMIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)
In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)