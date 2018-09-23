The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 09/23/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 The Smashing Pumpkins “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

2 Bishop Briggs “Baby”

3 Hunger “Naked” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Everlast “Don’t Complain” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

5 Max Frost “Good Morning”

6 Two Feet ft Madison Love “Hurt People”

7 Mike Shinoda ft K. Flay “Make It Up As I Go” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Hozier “Nina Cried Power”

9 Big Data “Monster” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Muse “The Dark Side”

11 Cautious Clay “Blood Type” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Watsky “All Like Whatever”

13 ORGY “Army To Your Party” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee / playing Beauty Bar Friday)

14 Broncho “Boys Got To Go”

15 Arctic Monkeys “Tranquility Base Hotel Casino”

16 Jungle “Happy Man”

17 Mike Posner “Song About You”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Parade Of Lights “Tired Of Love” (X-Effect Debut / playing Bunkhouse 10/5)

LOCAL – Silversage “Wake Up” (X-Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Imagine Dragons “Zero” (X-Effect Debut)

4 LUC “Glow”

5 The Blue Stones “Black Holes, Solid Ground”

6 twenty øne piløts “Nico And The Niners”

7 Morgxn ft Nick Petricca “Home”

8 The 1975 “Love It If We Made It”

9 The Crystal Method “There’s A Difference” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

10 Brick + Mortar “Saturday Night”

11 JUICEBOXXX “Ripping Up My Soul”

12 Thrice “The Dark” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Mikey Mike “Cooler” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

14 The Living End “Otherside”

15 Colly “Shelter Me”

16 Foster The People “Houdini” (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUBMIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)