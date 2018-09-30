The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 09/30/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Big Data “Monster”

2 Arkells “Relentless” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Hunger “Naked”

4 Everlast “Don’t Complain” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

5 Two Feet ft Madison Love “Hurt People”

6 Young The Giant “Superposition” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Mike Shinoda ft K. Flay “Make It Up As I Go” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Hozier “Nina Cried Power”

9 Colly “Shelter Me”

10 Muse “The Dark Side”

11 Cautious Clay “Blood Type” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Watsky “All Like Whatever”

13 The Smashing Pumpkins “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

14 Broncho “Boys Got To Go”

15 Arctic Monkeys “Tranquility Base Hotel Casino”

16 Max Frost “Good Morning”

17 Mike Posner “Song About You”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Parade Of Lights “Tired Of Love” (playing Bunkhouse this Friday)

LOCAL – Silversage “Wake Up” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

3 JUICEBOXXX “Ripping Up My Soul”

4 LUC “Glow”

5 Imagine Dragons “Zero”

6 Grandson “Despicable” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Morgxn ft Nick Petricca “Home”

8 The 1975 “Love It If We Made It”

9 The Crystal Method “There’s A Difference” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

10 Brick + Mortar “Saturday Night”

11 Thrice “The Dark”

12 Mikey Mike “Cooler” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

13 The Living End “Otherside”

14 Sublime With Rome “Badfish” (from yesterday’s LIVE Studio X performance)

15 Sublime With Rome “Wicked Heart” (from yesterday’s LIVE Studio X performance)

16 Green Day “Wake Me Up When September Ends” (Throwback Track)

