The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 10/07/2018

HOUR 1

1 Tom Morello ft Portugal. The Man “Every Step That I Take” (X-Effect Debut)

2 Arkells “Relentless”

3 Hunger “Naked”

4 Gang Of Youths “Let Me Down Easy” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Two Feet ft Madison Love “Hurt People”

6 Watsky “All Like Whatever”

7 Mike Posner “Song About You”

8 Fitness “Cold Rain” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Thrice “The Dark”

10 Mikey Mike “Cooler” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

11 Sigrid “Sucker Punch” (X-Effect Debut)

12 Young The Giant “Superposition”

14 Just Loud ft Debbie Harry “Soul Train” (X-Effect Debut)

15 LUC “Glow”

16 Imagine Dragons “Zero”

17 The Crystal Method “There’s A Difference” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Lie For Fun “Everything Was Fine Until You Moved To Texas” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Silversage “Wake Up” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

3 Arctic Monkeys “Tranquility Base Hotel Casino”

4 Big Data “Monster”

5 Max Frost “Good Morning”

6 Brick + Mortar “Saturday Night”

8 The 1975 “Love It If We Made It”

9 Lion “Oh No” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Hozier “Nina Cried Power”

11 Muse “The Dark Side”

12 JUICEBOXXX “Ripping Up My Soul”

13 The Living End “Otherside”

14 The Moth & The Flame “The New Great Depression” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Cautious Clay “Blood Type” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

16 ??? (Throwback Track)

