The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 10/07/2018
2 Hours of New and Local Music!
HOUR 1
1 Tom Morello ft Portugal. The Man “Every Step That I Take” (X-Effect Debut)
2 Arkells “Relentless”
3 Hunger “Naked”
4 Gang Of Youths “Let Me Down Easy” (X-Effect Debut)
5 Two Feet ft Madison Love “Hurt People”
6 Watsky “All Like Whatever”
7 Mike Posner “Song About You”
8 Fitness “Cold Rain” (X-Effect Debut)
9 Thrice “The Dark”
10 Mikey Mike “Cooler” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
11 Sigrid “Sucker Punch” (X-Effect Debut)
12 Young The Giant “Superposition”
14 Just Loud ft Debbie Harry “Soul Train” (X-Effect Debut)
15 LUC “Glow”
16 Imagine Dragons “Zero”
17 The Crystal Method “There’s A Difference” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Lie For Fun “Everything Was Fine Until You Moved To Texas” (Local Effect Debut)
LOCAL – Silversage “Wake Up” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
3 Arctic Monkeys “Tranquility Base Hotel Casino”
4 Big Data “Monster”
5 Max Frost “Good Morning”
6 Brick + Mortar “Saturday Night”
8 The 1975 “Love It If We Made It”
9 Lion “Oh No” (X-Effect Debut)
10 Hozier “Nina Cried Power”
11 Muse “The Dark Side”
12 JUICEBOXXX “Ripping Up My Soul”
13 The Living End “Otherside”
14 The Moth & The Flame “The New Great Depression” (X-Effect Debut)
15 Cautious Clay “Blood Type” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
16 ??? (Throwback Track)
