The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 10/14/2018
2 Hours of New and Local Music!
If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!
HOUR 1
1 Death Cab For Cutie “Northern Lights” (X-Effect Debut)
2 The Smashing Pumpkins “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
3 Just Loud ft Debbie Harry “Soul Train”
4 Gang Of Youths “Let Me Down Easy”
5 Big Data “Monster”
6 Mikey Mike “Cooler” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
7 LUC “Glow”
8 Fitness “Cold Rain” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
9 Thrice “The Dark”
10 Cautious Clay “Blood Type” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
11 Hippo Campus “Bambi” (X-Effect Debut)
12 Tom Morello ft Portugal. The Man “Every Step That I Take”
13 Arkells “Relentless”
14 Hunger “Naked”
15 Winnetka Bowling League “On The 5” (X-Effect Debut)
16 Lion “Oh No”
17 Arctic Monkeys “Tranquility Base Hotel Casino”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Ekoh “World Of Adults”
LOCAL – Earth Rising “You Need To Know”
LOCAL – Foreign Sons “In Midst Of”
4 The Crystal Method “There’s A Difference” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
5 Silversage “Wake Up” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)
6 Imagine Dragons “Zero”
7 Magic Bronson “Electrified” (X-Effect Debut)
8 Morgxn ft Nick Petricca “Home”
9 The Living End “Otherside”
10 Brockhampton “San Marcos” (X-Effect Debut)
11 Sigrid “Sucker Punch”
12 Muse “Pressure” (X-Effect Debut)
13 Brick + Mortar “Saturday Night”
14 Papa Roach “Who Do You Trust?” (X-Effect Debut)
15 Watsky “All Like Whatever”
16 The Moth & The Flame “The New Great Depression”
17 Eve 6 “Open Road Song” (Throwback Track)
***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUBMIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)
In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)