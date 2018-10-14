The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 10/14/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Death Cab For Cutie “Northern Lights” (X-Effect Debut)

2 The Smashing Pumpkins “Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts)” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

3 Just Loud ft Debbie Harry “Soul Train”

4 Gang Of Youths “Let Me Down Easy”

5 Big Data “Monster”

6 Mikey Mike “Cooler” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

7 LUC “Glow”

8 Fitness “Cold Rain” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

9 Thrice “The Dark”

10 Cautious Clay “Blood Type” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

11 Hippo Campus “Bambi” (X-Effect Debut)

12 Tom Morello ft Portugal. The Man “Every Step That I Take”

13 Arkells “Relentless”

14 Hunger “Naked”

15 Winnetka Bowling League “On The 5” (X-Effect Debut)

16 Lion “Oh No”

17 Arctic Monkeys “Tranquility Base Hotel Casino”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Ekoh “World Of Adults”

LOCAL – Earth Rising “You Need To Know”

LOCAL – Foreign Sons “In Midst Of”

4 The Crystal Method “There’s A Difference” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Silversage “Wake Up” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

6 Imagine Dragons “Zero”

7 Magic Bronson “Electrified” (X-Effect Debut)

8 Morgxn ft Nick Petricca “Home”

9 The Living End “Otherside”

10 Brockhampton “San Marcos” (X-Effect Debut)

11 Sigrid “Sucker Punch”

12 Muse “Pressure” (X-Effect Debut)

13 Brick + Mortar “Saturday Night”

14 Papa Roach “Who Do You Trust?” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Watsky “All Like Whatever”

16 The Moth & The Flame “The New Great Depression”

17 Eve 6 “Open Road Song” (Throwback Track)

