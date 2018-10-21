The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 10/21/2018
2 Hours of New and Local Music!
HOUR 1
1 Papa Roach “Who Do You Trust?”
2 Ballyhoo! “Detonate” (X-Effect Debut)
3 Fitness “Cold Rain” (current Champion of The Beatdown)
4 Keuning “Restless Legs” (X-Effect Debut)
5 Big Data “Monster”
6 Muse “Pressure”
7 The Moth & The Flame “The New Great Depression”
8 Just Loud ft Debbie Harry “Soul Train”
9 Lion “Oh No”
10 Sigrid “Sucker Punch”
11 Winnetka Bowling League “On The 5”
12 Tom Morello ft Portugal. The Man “Every Step That I Take”
13 Morgxn ft Nick Petricca “Home”
14 Sublime With Rome “Badfish” (from their LIVE Studio X performance)
15 Sublime With Rome “Wicked Heart” (from their LIVE Studio X performance)
16 Imagine Dragons “Zero”
17 Magic Bronson “Electrify”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – Mother Mercury “The Maze” (Local Effect Debut)
LOCAL – Rabid Young “Voices”
3 Hippo Campus “Bambi”
4 Shinedown “Get Up” (X-Effect Debut)
5 Silversage “Wake Up” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)
6 Death Cab For Cutie “Northern Lights”
7 Watsky “All Like Whatever”
8 Madyx “Girl Boy” (X-Effect Debut)
9 Arkells “Relentless”
10 Brockhampton “San Marcos”
11 Cautious Clay “Blood Type” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
12 Arctic Monkeys “Tranquility Base Hotel Casino”
13 Brick + Mortar “Saturday Night”
14 Gang Of Youths “Let Me Down Easy”
15 Mikey Mike “Cooler” (former Champion of The Beatdown)
16 Don Broco “Come Out To LA” (X-Effect Debut)
17 ??? (Throwback Track)
