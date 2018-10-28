The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 10/28/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Morgxn ft Nick Petricca “Home”

2 Marilyn Manson “This Is Halloween” (Halloween X-tra)

3 Fitness “Cold Rain” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

4 Oberhofer “Dreamt I Was Gonna Be Your Man” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Death Cab For Cutie “Northern Lights”

6 Don Broco “Come Out To LA”

7 Imagine Dragons “Zero”

8 Wallows “Drunk On Halloween” (X-Effect Debut / Halloween X-tra)

9 Trapdoor Social “Hold Me Down” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Shinedown “Get Up”

11 Madyx “Girl Boy” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Papa Roach “Who Do You Trust?”

13 Ballyhoo! “Detonate” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

14 Gerard Way “Baby You’re A Haunted House” (X-Effect Debut / Halloween X-tra)

15 Tom Morello ft Portugal. The Man “Every Step That I Take”

16 Arctic Monkeys “Tranquility Base Hotel Casino”

17 Arkells “Relentless”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Foreign Sons “Worst Enemy” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – Silversage “Wake Up” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

3 Marilyn Manson “Sweet Dreams” (Halloween X-tra)

4 The Driver Era “Low” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Hippo Campus “Bambi”

6 Big Data “Monster”

7 Katastro “Fake Smile” (X-Effect Debut)

8 Winnetka Bowling League “On The 5”

9 Sigrid “Sucker Punch”

10 Rob Zombie “Living Dead Girl” (Halloween X-tra)

11 Keuning “Restless Legs”

12 The Moth & The Flame “The New Great Depression”

13 Brick + Mortar “Saturday Night”

14 Rufus Du Sol “Treat You Better” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Mikey Mike “Cooler” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

16 Muse “Pressure”

17 Nine Inch Nails - “Dead Souls” (Halloween X-tra / Joy Division cover)

