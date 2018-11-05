The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 11/04/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Tom Morello ft Portugal. The Man “Every Step That I Take”

2 Fidlar “Can’t You See” (X-Effect Debut)

3 Trapdoor Social “Hold Me Down”

4 Big Data “Monster”

5 Death Cab For Cutie “Northern Lights”

6 Said The Whale “UnAmerican” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Imagine Dragons “Zero”

8 Wallows “Drunk On Halloween”

9 Gerard Way “Baby You’re A Haunted House”

10 The Driver Era “Low”

11 Robert Delong “First Person On Earth” (X-Effect Debut)

12 Papa Roach “Who Do You Trust?”

13 Fitness “Cold Rain” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

14 Ballyhoo! “Detonate” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

15 Lil Peep ft XXXTentacion “Falling Down” (X-Effect Debut)

16 Morgxn ft Nick Petricca “Home”

17 Oberhofer “Dreamt I Was Gonna Be Your Man”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Halogyns “Control” (Local Effect Debut)

LOCAL – E.M.D.F. (Embrace My Darkest Fear) “Devil On My Back” (Local Effect Debut)

3 Awolnation ft Elohim “Table For One” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Madyx “Girl Boy” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

5 Katastro “Fake Smile”

6 Shinedown “Get Up”

7 Sigrid “Sucker Punch”

8 Weathers “Problems” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Rufus Du Sol “Treat You Better”

10 Brick + Mortar “Saturday Night”

11 The Moth & The Flame “The New Great Depression”

12 Mikey Mike “Cooler” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

13 Don Broco “Come Out To LA”

14 Keuning “Restless Legs”

15 Hippo Campus “Bambi”

16 The Dirty Nil “That’s What Heaven Feels Like” (X-Effect Debut)

17 Hole “Celebrity Skin” (Throwback Track / #1 Alt song 20 years ago this week)

