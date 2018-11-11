The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 11/11/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Morgxn ft Nick Petricca “Home”

2 Papa Roach “Who Do You Trust?”

3 Houses “Fast Talk” (X-Effect Debut)

4 Don Broco “Come Out To LA”

5 Trapdoor Social “Hold Me Down” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

6 Tom Morello ft Portugal. The Man “Every Step That I Take”

7 Sigrid “Sucker Punch”

8 Foster The People “Worst Nights” (X-Effect Debut)

9 The Driver Era “Low”

10 Shinedown “Get Up”

11 Mikey Mike “Cooler” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

12 Big Data “Monster”

13 Fitness “Cold Rain” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

14 The Smashing Pumpkins “Knights Of Malta” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Madyx “Girl Boy” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

16 The Dirty Nil “That’s What Heaven Feels Like”

17 Said The Whale “UnAmerican”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – The Garage Boys “We Are Millenials” (playing Harrah's Carnival Court tomorrow afternoon)

LOCAL – Silversage “Wake Up” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee / playing Vinyl w/ Joywave this Thursday)

3 Imagine Dragons “Zero”

4 Lil Peep ft XXXTentacion “Falling Down”

5 Robert Delong “First Person On Earth”

6 Ballyhoo! “I Don’t Wanna Go” (X-Effect Debut)

7 Katastro “Fake Smile”

8 Weathers “Problems”

9 Dear Rouge “Little By Little” (X-Effect Debut)

10 Brick + Mortar “Saturday Night”

11 Fidlar “Can’t You See”

12 Wallows “Drunk On Halloween”

13 Awolnation ft Elohim “Table For One”

14 Gerard Way “Baby You’re A Haunted House”

15 Hippo Campus “Bambi”

16 Allan Rayman “Rose” (X-Effect Debut)

17 Morrissey “Back On The Chain Gang” (X-Effect Debut / Pretenders cover)

