The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 12/02/2018
2 Hours of New and Local Music plus All 10 Holiday Havoc Acts!
HOUR 1
1 Morgxn ft Nick Petricca “Home” (NEW Champion of The Beatdown)
2 Weathers “Problems”
3 Big Data “Monster”
4 Circa Waves “Movies” (X-Effect Debut)
5 Bad Religion “My Sanity”
6 Deadmau5 ft Lights “Drama Free”
7 The Crystal Method “Busy Child” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 1 this Wed)
8 Grandson “Best Friends” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 1 this Wed)
9 Robert Delong “First Person On Earth” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 1 this Wed)
10 Bishop Briggs “The Way I Do” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 1 this Wed)
11 Thirty Seconds To Mars “Attack” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 1 this Wed)
12 Katastro “Fake Smile”
13 Culture Wars “Bones”
14 Palaye Royale “You’ll Be Fine”
15 Bad Suns “Away We Go”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL – GoldBoot “Luv What U Got”
LOCAL – Ekoh ft Kat Kalling “December To Forget”
3 The New Tarot “The Heat”
4 Coin “Simple Romance”
5 SWMRS “April In Houston” (X-Effect Debut)
6 Mo ft Mark Foster “Blur”
7 311 “Creatures (For A While)” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 2 this Thurs)
8 Young The Giant “It’s About Time” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 2 this Thurs)
9 Iration “Boarderlines” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 2 this Thurs)
10 Dreamers “Painkiller” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 2 this Thurs)
11 Barns Courtney “Fire” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 2 this Thurs)
12 Trapdoor Social “Hold Me Down” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)
13 The Frights “Over It”
14 The Strumbellas “Salvation” (X-Effect Debut)
15 Awolnation ft Elohim “Table For One”
16 Nine Inch Nails “Piggy” (Throwback Track)
