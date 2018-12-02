The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 12/02/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Morgxn ft Nick Petricca “Home” (NEW Champion of The Beatdown)

2 Weathers “Problems”

3 Big Data “Monster”

4 Circa Waves “Movies” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Bad Religion “My Sanity”

6 Deadmau5 ft Lights “Drama Free”

7 The Crystal Method “Busy Child” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 1 this Wed)

8 Grandson “Best Friends” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 1 this Wed)

9 Robert Delong “First Person On Earth” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 1 this Wed)

10 Bishop Briggs “The Way I Do” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 1 this Wed)

11 Thirty Seconds To Mars “Attack” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 1 this Wed)

12 Katastro “Fake Smile”

13 Culture Wars “Bones”

14 Palaye Royale “You’ll Be Fine”

15 Bad Suns “Away We Go”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – GoldBoot “Luv What U Got”

LOCAL – Ekoh ft Kat Kalling “December To Forget”

3 The New Tarot “The Heat”

4 Coin “Simple Romance”

5 SWMRS “April In Houston” (X-Effect Debut)

6 Mo ft Mark Foster “Blur”

7 311 “Creatures (For A While)” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 2 this Thurs)

8 Young The Giant “It’s About Time” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 2 this Thurs)

9 Iration “Boarderlines” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 2 this Thurs)

10 Dreamers “Painkiller” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 2 this Thurs)

11 Barns Courtney “Fire” (playing X107.5’s Holiday Havoc Night 2 this Thurs)

12 Trapdoor Social “Hold Me Down” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

13 The Frights “Over It”

14 The Strumbellas “Salvation” (X-Effect Debut)

15 Awolnation ft Elohim “Table For One”

16 Nine Inch Nails “Piggy” (Throwback Track)

***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUBMIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)

In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email your band's info & "radio friendly" MP3 to [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)