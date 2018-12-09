The X-Effect Playlist: 10pm - Midnight - 12/09/2018

If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!

HOUR 1

1 Palaye Royale “You’ll Be Fine”

2 Mo ft Mark Foster “Blur”

3 Big Data “Monster”

4 Velvet Starlings “It’s Christmas Time (Winter Paradise)” (X-Effect Debut / X-mas X-tra)

5 The Strumbellas “Salvation”

6 The New Tarot “The Heat”

7 Morgxn ft Walk The Moon “Home” (current Champion of The Beatdown)

8 Cautious Clay ft Hudson Mohawke “REASONS” (X-Effect Debut)

9 Awolnation ft Elohim “Table For One”

10 Circa Waves “Movies”

11 SWMRS “April In Houston”

12 Trapdoor Social “Hold Me Down” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

13 The Frights “Over It”

14 Lit “Father Xmas” (X-mas X-tra / The Kinks cover)

15 Deadmau5 ft Lights “Drama Free”

16 ORGY “Army To Your Party” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL – Silversage “Wake Up” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

2 Madyx “Girl Boy” (The Beatdown 2018 HOF Inductee)

3 Coin “Simple Romance”

4 AFI “Get Dark” (X-Effect Debut)

5 Bad Suns “Away We Go”

6 Katastro “Fake Smile”

7 Bad Religion “My Sanity”

8 Bad Religion “White Christmas” (X-mas X-tra)

9 Weathers “Problems”

10 Memory Bells “Day at a Time” (X-Effect Debut / playing Beauty Bar 12/20)

11 Broken Bells “Shelter” (X-Effect Debut)

12 Kyle Nicolaides “American Hymns”

13 Culture Wars “Bones”

14 Said The Whale “UnAmerican”

15 Mikey Mike “Cooler” (former Champion of The Beatdown)

16 Cake “Never There” (Throwback Track)

