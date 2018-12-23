The X-mas Effect Playlist: 10PM - Midnight - 12/23/2018
2 Hours of X-mas X-tras from your favorite X107.5 bands & Local artists!
If you're not near a radio in Las Vegas, tune into X107.5 using the ALL NEW Radio.com app on your smart device!
HOUR 1
1 The Killers “A Great Big Sled”
2 Fall Out Boy “Yule Shoot Your Eye Out”
3 Jet “Backdoor Santa”
4 Bad Religion “White Christmas”
5 Locksley “Holiday”
6 Dropkick Murphys “The Season’s Upon Us”
7 Gerard Way “Dasher”
8 My Chemical Romance “All I Want For Christmas Is You”
9 The Beths “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”
10 Lit “Father Xmas”
11 The Misfits “You’re A Mean One, Mr Grinch”
12 Eve 6 “The First Noel / I Like Christmas”
13 Reel Big Fish “Mele Kalikimaka”
14 Henry Rollins “Twas The Night Before Christmas”
15 William Shatner ft Henry Rollins “Jingle Bells”
HOUR 2
LOCAL EFFECT
LOCAL - Camden West “Put Me On Your Christmas List”
LOCAL - Almost Normal “Holiday”
LOCAL - Ekoh ft Kat Kalling “December To Forget”
4 Richard Cheese “Christmas In Las Vegas”
5 Sum 41 vs Tenacious D “Things I Want”
6 Blink 182 “I Won’t Be Home For Xmas”
7 Angels And Airwaves “Star Of Bethlehem”
8 Weezer “Christmas Celebration”
9 The Monkees “What Would Santa Do” (written by Rivers Cuomo of Weezer)
10 Lemmy Kilmister, Billy Gibbons & Dave Grohl “Run Rudolph Run”
11 William Shatner ft Iggy Pop “Silent Night”
12 The Lonely Island “D— In A Box”
13 MADYX “Girl Boy” (2018 Beatdown HOF Tournament Ultimate Champion)
13 Velvet Starlings “It’s Christmas Time (Winter Paradise)”
14 The Misfits “Blue Christmas”
15 Gayla Peevey “I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas”
***LOCAL BANDS*** (SUBMIT! SUBMIT! SUBMIT!)
In a Las Vegas based band? Want to be featured on the show in the Local Effect? Email your band's info & "radio friendly" MP3 to [email protected] and follow @ThePaulyKover on Twitter, Facebook, & Instagram! (Submitting DOES NOT guarantee airplay)