The X-mas Effect Playlist: 10PM - Midnight - 12/23/2018

HOUR 1

1 The Killers “A Great Big Sled”

2 Fall Out Boy “Yule Shoot Your Eye Out”

3 Jet “Backdoor Santa”

4 Bad Religion “White Christmas”

5 Locksley “Holiday”

6 Dropkick Murphys “The Season’s Upon Us”

7 Gerard Way “Dasher”

8 My Chemical Romance “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

9 The Beths “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”

10 Lit “Father Xmas”

11 The Misfits “You’re A Mean One, Mr Grinch”

12 Eve 6 “The First Noel / I Like Christmas”

13 Reel Big Fish “Mele Kalikimaka”

14 Henry Rollins “Twas The Night Before Christmas”

15 William Shatner ft Henry Rollins “Jingle Bells”

HOUR 2

LOCAL EFFECT

LOCAL - Camden West “Put Me On Your Christmas List”

LOCAL - Almost Normal “Holiday”

LOCAL - Ekoh ft Kat Kalling “December To Forget”

4 Richard Cheese “Christmas In Las Vegas”

5 Sum 41 vs Tenacious D “Things I Want”

6 Blink 182 “I Won’t Be Home For Xmas”

7 Angels And Airwaves “Star Of Bethlehem”

8 Weezer “Christmas Celebration”

9 The Monkees “What Would Santa Do” (written by Rivers Cuomo of Weezer)

10 Lemmy Kilmister, Billy Gibbons & Dave Grohl “Run Rudolph Run”

11 William Shatner ft Iggy Pop “Silent Night”

12 The Lonely Island “D— In A Box”

13 MADYX “Girl Boy” (2018 Beatdown HOF Tournament Ultimate Champion)

13 Velvet Starlings “It’s Christmas Time (Winter Paradise)”

14 The Misfits “Blue Christmas”

15 Gayla Peevey “I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas”

