Local Senior Shopping Hours
Seniors In Las Vegas Can Shop At These Stores Early
March 23, 2020
With stores being an essential business for everyone during this pandemic these local Las Vegas stores are opening up their doors early to help seniors with their shopping needs. #StayHomeForNevada
- Albertsons / Vons- Tuesday and Thurday, from 7am to 9am
- Smiths- First hour on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.
- Walmart- Tuesday first hour of business
- Target- Daily from 8am to 9am
- Costco Wholesale- Tuesday and Thursday, from 9am to 10am
- Walgreens- every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Smart And Final- Daily, from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.
- Big Lots- Daily first hour of business
- Whole Foods Market- Daily, from 8am to 9am
- Dollar General- Daily first hour of business
(Click on the links above to see local store locations.)