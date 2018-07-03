Richard Swift Passes Away At 41
The immensely talented musician has worked with The Black Keys, The Shins, and many more.
July 3, 2018
By Marty Rosenbaum
Sad news to pass along as Pitchfork is reporting that Richard Swift has died this morning in Tacoma, Washington.
The musician was a longtime collaborator with The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach having toured with the band as a bassist as well as performing in The Arcs. He also performed with The Shins from 2011-2016.
Today the world lost one of the most talented musicians I know. He’s now with his Mom and Sister. I will miss you my friend.
Swift was also an accomplished producer, having producer credits on albums by The Shins, Damien Jurado, Foxygen, Guster, Sharon Van Etten, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and more.
He was 41 years old.