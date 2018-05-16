Ross Talks with Dirty Heads' Duddy B

With Dirty Heads all set to embark on a huge summer tour with Iration, Heads co-founder Dustin Bushnell, aka Duddy B, called in to talk to Ross Mahoney about what fans can expect.

In addition to tour talk (inluding their stop in Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Beach Club on June 29), Duddy opened up about life on the road, supporting their latest album "Swim Team" and what happens on the homefront in the run-up to a giant concert schedule.

Check out the entire Duddy B. interview with Ross now!