Blink 182's Mark Hoppus Joins Ross Live

Las Vegas is about to become Blink 182 territory with the band set to embark on their historic 16-date "Kings of the Weekend" residency at the Palms Casino Resort starting this Saturday.

Ahead of their first show, Blink bassist-vocalist Mark Hoppus called in to talk to Ross about their first-ever set of residency shows and their daily routines as they plan for their Vegas dates. He even lets drop some very interesting facts about highly-anticipated new Blink 182 music.

Check out the entire interview below.