Blink 182's Mark Hoppus Joins Ross Live
Mark Talks Blink 182's Vegas Residency...and New Music
May 25, 2018
Las Vegas is about to become Blink 182 territory with the band set to embark on their historic 16-date "Kings of the Weekend" residency at the Palms Casino Resort starting this Saturday.
Ahead of their first show, Blink bassist-vocalist Mark Hoppus called in to talk to Ross about their first-ever set of residency shows and their daily routines as they plan for their Vegas dates. He even lets drop some very interesting facts about highly-anticipated new Blink 182 music.
Check out the entire interview below.