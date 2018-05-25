Flora Cash Plays Live in the X Studio

Husband-and-wife duo Flora Cash have been building steam since last year's viral success of their single "You're Somebody Else"...and now, they're ready to build on that success.

Cole Randall and his wife and bandmate Shpresa Lleshaj stopped into the X studios this week and talked with Ross about all things Flora Cash, including their absurdly super-long distance meet-cute beginnings (with healthy assists from Soundcloud, Facebook and Skype). They also played a gorgeous acoustic version of "You're Somebody Else" that you need to hear. Check out the complete interview and performance below.